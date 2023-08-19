Koroisau the hero as Wests Tigers break NRL drought

The Sydney Roosters defeated the Eels 34-12 at CommBank Stadium to squash Parramatta's hopes of a finals spot. (1:30)

Wests Tigers have entered the Benji Marshall coaching era with a dramatic and drought-breaking 24-23 NRL win over the Dolphins in Sydney.

A sideline penalty-goal attempt from stand-in goalkicker and halfback Apisai Koroisau from 30 metres out ricocheted off the crossbar and flew over to break the deadlock with three minutes left on the clock on Saturday.

The Tigers then held on in the desperate closing stages to snap a depressing 10-match losing streak stretching back to mid-May and end a week of upheaval and turmoil with renewed hope.

With the departing and disgruntled Tim Sheens officially still head coach until season's end, Marshall won't be credited with his maiden win as an NRL head coach - but diehard fans will certainly take it.

Incredibly, the hapless joint venture side hadn't tasted success since romping to a record 66-18 win over North Queensland in round 12.

The victory, which sent the near-10,000 home fans at CommBank Stadium into raptures, also offers the Tigers a glimmer of hope of avoiding a second straight wooden spoon.

They still must beat the Sydney Roosters and Manly in their remaining two games and sweat on St George Illawarra losing to Melbourne, the Warriors and Newcastle to avert another last-place finish.

But with premiership-winning club legend Marshall taking the reins a year earlier than had been planned, suddenly the Tigers faithful have reason to believe.

For the injury-hit Dolphins, it was a bitterly disappointing defeat.

A field goal from winger Jamayne Isaako with five minutes remaining had earned the Dolphins a 23-22 lead, which looked like consigning the Tigers to an 11th consecutive loss.

Instead Koroisau stepped up to become the hero.

The NSW State of Origin hooker was only kicking - and playing halfback - after regular No.7 and Manly-bound star Luke Brooks was ruled out of the game with a calf injury.

The Tigers looked like doing it easily when stand-in hooker Jake Simpkin dived over from dummy half in the 56th minute to extend the home side's lead to eight points.

But they invited the Dolphins back into the contest with a soft try to interchange sub Trai Fuller on debut and a sloppy penalty for an obstruction while in possession in front of their own posts.

Then the drama and excitement really unfolded in a showdown otherwise featuring two bottom-eight sides long out of the finals race.