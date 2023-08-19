Panthers maul Titans for eighth-straight NRL win

The Sydney Roosters defeated the Eels 34-12 at CommBank Stadium to squash Parramatta's hopes of a finals spot. (1:30)

Reigning premiers Penrith have made it eight NRL wins in a row, taking care of business with a comfortable 40-14 win against Gold Coast.

The Panthers scored four of the game's first five tries to set up the victory, overcoming some uncharacteristic defensive wobbles to surge home with coach Ivan Cleary finding "lots to like" in their strong finish.

The Titans offered little in a poor first half in which some lackadaisical efforts gifted Penrith their advantage, but sparked to life with a quickfire double to start the second term and make the contest interesting.

Winger Alofiana Khan-Pereira began their mini-comeback with a flying effort in the corner shortly after the break and power forward David Fifita crossed shortly afterwards to drag things back to 22-14, before the premiers flexed their muscles with three tries in 10 minutes.

Cleary admitted he was worried when the Titans struck back and praised his side for once again finding their feet and ultimately overwhelming their opposition.

Tyrone Peachey of Panthers celebrates scoring a try. Getty Images/Getty Images

"That was a tough period for sure ... we opened the door for them and they were good enough to step through it and then they just got a bunch of possession, and they're dangerous," he said.

"For us to hold tough for that period and score next ... it was a key moment of the game.

"(It was) a bit up and down, but lots to like and just getting a win at the moment is pleasing."

Eliminated from finals contention last weekend, Gold Coast were caught out in a number of lazy moments, including no player chasing a short Penrith dropout while a poor missed tackle from Moeaki Fotuaika allowed Isaah Yeo to crash over in the 21st minute.

Yeo's try, followed soon after by Titan Aaron Schoupp being sent to the sin bin for tackling a player without the ball, allowed the Panthers to take over.

They immediately targeted Schoupp's edge for centre Tyrone Peachey to pick through his gap, before a clever kick from Stephen Crichton let young winger Tom Jenkins grab another try as Penrith raced to a 22-6 lead at the break.

After the Titans' second-half resurgence, Crichton cut open the Gold Coast line and put Dylan Edwards through, before halfback Nathan Cleary capped a textbook kicking display with an inch-perfect bomb for second-rower Liam Martin to ground.

Crichton added a powerful late try to his two assists as Penrith ran up the score.

A disappointing night for the Titans was made even worse with a knee injury for young gun Jayden Campbell, who stayed down after folding over while running with the ball in the second half.

"Obviously we're gonna have to get it scanned, hopefully it might be just a (dislocated) kneecap, which will probably be a best case situation," Titans coach Jim Lenihan said.

"There was a bit of fear it could have been an ACL but obviously we'll have to just see what happens with scans but fingers crossed.

"We're still not happy with the fact we still had 40 (points) put on us at the back-end.

"We might have excuses and they're a very good side but we've got to keep evolving ourselves and keep working hard."