Southwell the match-winner as Knights beat Broncos

Newcastle wunderkind Jesse Southwell landed a game-winning conversion to seal a 22-20 comeback defeat of NRLW heavyweights Brisbane.

And Canberra joined the Knights and Sydney in a three-way share of top spot later on Sunday, working their way past Parramatta for a 28-22 win to go 4-1 for the season.

Before a home crowd of more than 17,000, defending premiers Newcastle clawed back from 16-4 down to level the scores with back-to-back tries as the final 10 minutes approached on Sunday.

But when the Broncos again kicked clear through Lauren Dam with eight minutes remaining, the Knights were on the back foot once more.

Brisbane's goal-line defence had been the difference between the sides all day, and looked particularly strong as repeated advances from the Knights were repelled early in the second half.

And when the Broncos held powerful forward Caitlan Johnston up in the final minutes, the Knights looked as though their chances were running out.

But that was before fullback Tamika Upton, Newcastle's most threatening player all afternoon, spread the ball right for Shanice Parker to complete a try-scoring double and level the scores 20-20.

The ensuing conversion attempt was no sitter for Southwell.

But from halfway between the touchline and the centre of the ground, the 18-year-old guided the ball over the black dot to seal a famous Newcastle win.

The victory means the Knights have won their last five games at McDonald Jones Stadium, a streak that stretches back to 2021.

The triple premiership-winning Broncos, meanwhile, are yet to break into the top four as the NRLW season passes its halfway point.

Brisbane started the campaign with back-to-back losses that have left them playing catch-up.

The Knights lost premiership-winning prop Simone Karpani to a leg injury suffered making a tackle late in the first half.

Rookie Broncos winger Ashleigh Werner joined her on the casualty list, concussed by Parker's elbow as she made a try-saving tackle before half-time.

In Canberra, the Raiders looked poised for a monster win when they sliced through Parramatta at will to score the first three tries of the game, with Alanna Dummett's first NRLW try putting them ahead 18-0.

But coach Darrin Borthwick was less than impressed with another defensive fade-out, as his side let the Eels back into the contest before grinding out the six-point win.

"We're definitely not happy with it," Borthwick said.

"I thought defensively we were going to be a team that had a lot more resolve than what we have at the moment, and the defensive efforts we've been putting in at the moment, it's just not up to the standard."

Canberra centre Cheyelle Robins-Reti put her side up 28-18 with 15 minutes left, only for Eels winger Cassey Tohi-Hiku to dash away and set up a grandstand finish.

But the Raiders held firm to make it four straight wins.

Canberra playmaker Zahara Temara continued her sparkling form with another two try assists to pick apart the Eels' defence in their first-half onslaught.

Parramatta No.1 Abbi Church was prolific at the back with 144m, adding a second-half try when her side was surging back into the contest.

Raiders second-rower Monalisa Soliola left the contest in the early stages with a foot injury and didn't return, while bench prop Grace Kemp also exited after a head knock.