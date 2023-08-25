Papenhuyzen pushes case to take on Titans

Superstar fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen has cruised through Melbourne's captain's run to push his case for his long-awaited inclusion in the Storm side to face Gold Coast on Saturday.

Missing from the NRL for 13 months after shattering his knee-cap in a tackle, Papenhuyzen looked sharp as he ran with the reserves in their AAMI Park hit-out on Friday.

He has come through three games unscathed with feeder side Sunshine Coast Falcons in the Queensland Cup and with just a Thursday night clash against heavyweights Brisbane remaining before finals, this game appears the perfect opportunity.

Jerome Luai nurses an arm complaint. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

But Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy would give no guarantee the fan-favourite would get a run in their clash with the Titans, saying it would depend on his recovery from the session.

"We'll see how he pulls up from training today and then if he pulls up OK, and I mean 100 per cent OK, there's a good chance that we will put him in somewhere tomorrow," Bellamy said.