Warriors overcome Dragons to seal place in NRL top four

The Warriors have secured their best NRL regular season since 2007, although their 18-6 win against St George Illawarra came at a price.

Five-eighth Luke Metcalf left the field at Auckland's Mount Smart Stadium on Friday night clutching his hamstring, in what could prove a big blow for the New Zealand side just a fortnight from finals.

It was unclear whether the injury was a re-aggravation of the hamstring problem that sidelined Metcalf until round 13 this season.

Coach Andrew Webster revealed earlier this year Metcalf had hurt the same hamstring as many as six times.

His absence didn't help a Warriors side that lacked attacking creativity. They were held try-less for 55 minutes after two early scores before a late four-pointer sealed the win.

Victory locked in a top-four finish for the Warriors, meaning at least one Australian side will have the enormous task of travelling to their New Zealand fortress in the finals.

The hosts led 10-0 at halftime after landing an early one-two punch.

Adam Pompey cruised in for the game's opening points before fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad stepped his way through the Dragons' line, making the most of a bad missed tackle from Zac Lomax.

But they were vulnerable to a shock defeat when Lomax crossed on 61 minutes via a Ben Hunt bomb, rubbing in the fact Warriors front-rower Addin Fonua-Blake had butchered an easy chance to score that would have put them 16-0 ahead.

Fonua-Blake got his redemption five minutes from time, scoring after a sloppy effort from Dragons fullback Tyrell Sloan when he failed to ground an easy ball in-goal.

The Dragons lost debutant winger Sione Finau (leg) and centre Lomax (head knock) within seconds of each other in the first half, forcing a complete reshuffle of their left edge.

Hooker Jacob Liddle had to have a run on the wing and compete in the air with Warriors flyer Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, and held his own, before Lomax returned for the second half.

In-form Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson once again didn't kick goals as he nurses a quad injury, although two try assists and 500 metres gained kicking meant he still left a mark on the contest.

Warriors have some high-quality cover at five-eighth if Metcalf faces a lengthy absence, with New Zealand international Te Maire Martin returning from a broken fibula in NSW Cup on Saturday.