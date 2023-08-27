Cherry-Evans stars as Manly easily account for Bulldogs

Daly Cherry-Evans has sent a late-season reminder to Australia's Test selectors that he is still ready to challenge for the No.7 jersey, helping Manly to a 42-24 win over Canterbury at Accor Stadium.

On a dominant day for the Sea Eagles, Cherry-Evans and his right-edge second-rower Haumole Olakau'atu starred as they snapped a three-game losing streak.

A win over a languishing Bulldogs side is hardly a notable Test audition.

But with Manly stuck in 12th and set to miss the finals, Cherry-Evans' chances are limited before the end-of-season Pacific Championships.

After the Sea Eagles led 16-6 at the break on Sunday, Manly took a 16-point lead when when Cherry-Evans put Olakau'atu through a gap from close distance.

Moments later the Manly half did it all himself, sprinting out of dummy-half and racing 40 metres to score and all but wrap the match up.

Daly Cherry-Evans of the Manly Sea Eagles scores a try Izhar Khan/Getty Images

The Manly half finished the match with 145 metres and eight tackle busts, with his only blemish an errant pass that led to a Jake Averillo try for the Bulldogs in the second half.

Cherry-Evans lost his No.7 jersey to Nathan Cleary in last year's World Cup, playing in two group games and quarter-finals before being left out at the business end.

But the 34-year-old has since guided Queensland to a second straight State of Origin series win, while being a shining light in a tough year for Manly.

So too, has Olakau'atu.

While Manly extended Josh Schuster's $800,000 a year deal to play back row in June, Olakau'atu is clearly one of the most damaging edge forwards in the competition.

It was his soft hands that set up Manly's first try after they went behind 6-0 early, dummying a long ball and then going short to Morgan Harper in the lead-up to Jason Saab crossing.

Manly scored another first-half try through rampaging prop Toff Sipley, while Tolu Koula was solid at fullback and helped Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega over just before the break.

Canterbury, in contrast, were poor as their difficult season reaches a climax.

They missed 44 tackles as Manly broke the line 11 times.

Matt Burton failed to find touch on a penalty kick in the plays leading up to Cherry-Evans's try and missed a tackle on his rival captain as he crossed.

After scoring first through Corey Waddell, the Bulldogs had a chance to go up 12-0 before Reed Mahoney dropped the ball under the posts.

By the time they had their next points the game was virtually over, with Kyle Flanagan and Toby Sexton crossing late.