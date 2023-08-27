Waerea-Hargreaves hit hard by NRL for Tigers attacks

The Sydney Roosters need two separate wins at the NRL judiciary to save Jared Waerea-Hargreaves' season after the prop was hit with a combined six matches in bans out of his side's victory over Wests Tigers.

Facing a must-win clash on Friday night against South Sydney to have any hope of playing in the finals, the Roosters face an even bigger challenge after Waerea-Hargreaves' brain explosion against the Tigers.

The Roosters enforcer was handed a grade-two dangerous contact charge for his late hit on Tigers halfback Apisai Korisau in Saturday's 32-8 victory.

That offence carries a minimum three-match ban, with a fourth match added if the Roosters attempt to fight the charge and lose.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves of the Roosters scuffles with Tigers players. Matt King/Getty Images

Waerea-Hargreaves was also charged with a grade-one striking offence for headbutting Tigers prop Stefano Utoikamanu in a brawl following the late shot.

That offence carries a similar punishment.

As is often the case with Waerea-Hargreaves, the Rooster's horror judiciary record has come back to bite him. If he was a clean skin, a one-game suspension would be available.

Instead, the 34-year-old's three previous charges this year mean the bans balloon out to a combined six matches.

If Waerea-Hargreaves accepts both bans, his domestic season is over and he will also miss at least part of New Zealand's end-of-year Test campaign.

The Roosters could elect to fight or downgrade one of the charges, and have Waerea-Hargreaves back for the preliminary finals if they make it that far.

If the Tri-colours wish to have their most experienced prop available for Friday's blockbuster with Souths, they will need to fight both charges and win.

In a last round in which six games have finals ramifications, the Rabbitohs-Roosters clash is the biggest - with the loser certain to miss the post-season.

"He's one of our leaders," five-eighth Luke Keary said of Waerea-Hargreaves.

"He's been a huge part of this club for a number of years. We'll miss him if he is not there but we will get the job done if he's not.

"A few boys have stepped up. He missed the week before against Parramatta. Our young middles did a good job (in that 34-12 win).

"Whatever happens, we'll get through it."

Waerea-Hargreaves would have brought up 300 NRL games had the Roosters won through to the first week of the finals but that milestone is likely to now have to wait until 2024.