Raiders blow as Papali'i ruled out for rest of season

Canberra will likely play the rest of their NRL season without two of their most important pieces after veteran prop Josh Papali'i was sent for surgery on a torn bicep tendon.

The Samoa international suffered the injury in the Raiders' defeat to Brisbane and the surgery puts him out of action for the rest of the campaign.

Josh Papali'i of the Raiders runs with the ball. Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

They're also in danger of losing fellow forward Corey Horsburgh for four matches, with the lock set to face the NRL judiciary on Tuesday night to challenge a ban for a shoulder charge on Brisbane's Corey Jensen.

It's a huge double blow for the Raiders ahead of a potentially crucial final-round clash with Cronulla, where they may need victory to ensure they keep their spot in the top eight.

Joe Tapine, Papali'i's long-time front-row partner, said it takes a serious injury to keep the 31-year-old veteran down.

"I knew something was wrong because you never know when he's got an injury, he doesn't really say anything but he said he couldn't really lift his arm," Tapine said.

"It's a huge blow, my middle partner who I love playing with and such a leader in the middle."

"A lot of boys will have to step up and have to do a job for us, especially in the back end of the year."

Back-up prop Pasami Saulo is set to fill one of the forward vacancies, with bigger roles expected for Emre Guler and 21-year-old Ata Mariota.

Fellow youngster Trey Mooney has also impressed at first-grade level this season and could be called up, while Tapine said he'd told coach Ricky Stuart he could play more minutes in the front row.

"I'll probably still play No.10, I just said to 'Stick' I'll try and drag out some more minutes, I'm capable of doing it," he said.

"In the past we've just had the luxury of not having to drag out (minutes), so I'm happy to step up."

In a boost for Stuart and his Raiders, halfback Jamal Fogarty (eye) trained on Tuesday and is expected to line up against the Sharks.

Winger Albert Hopoate (ribs) could also come into calculations as the Raiders bid to maintain a winning record against Cronulla which stretches back to 2018.