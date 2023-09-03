Roosters thrash Eels, Titans down Tigers in NRLW

The Sydney Roosters have set up a shootout with Newcastle for the NRLW's minor premiership, returning to top spot with a 46-12 thrashing of Parramatta.

In Gosford on Sunday, the Roosters put the Eels to the sword in a eight-tries-to-one demolition which moved them back to the competition's summit.

Their superior for-and-against has the Roosters ahead of reigning premiers Newcastle with both sides on 12 competition points ahead of next week's minor premiership showdown.