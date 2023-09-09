Walker helps Roosters pip Sharks in elimination final

Sam Walker has kicked the Sydney Roosters to a backs-to-the-wall NRL elimination final win over Cronulla, nailing a late field goal to seal a 13-12 victory.

With Joey Manu and Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii injured and James Tedesco sin-binned in the second half, the Roosters twice fought back from behind to keep their season alive.

The win sets up a semi-final against an equally battered Melbourne, likely to be on Friday night at AAMI Park.

The Roosters will have to do it without Suaalii after he suffered his second concussion in three months in the win, while Manu will also be in serious doubt following his second hamstring injury in three weeks.

Dropped by the Roosters after a loss to Cronulla early in the season, Walker was among the heroes for coach Trent Robinson at PointsBet Stadium in the thrilling victory.

Siua Wong of the Roosters celebrates after scoring a try Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

With the scores locked at 12-12 and eight minutes to play, 21-year-old Walker nailed a field goal from 20 metres out to give the Roosters the lead.

The Tricolours survived two field goal shots from Nicho Hynes that would have sent the match into extra time, with the attempts charged down by Tedesco and Luke Keary.

A late Sharks attacking raid ended with the ball going into touch, sealing the Sharks' eighth loss in nine finals matches since their 2016 premiership.

Seemingly down and out a little over a month ago, the Roosters will now enter the second week of the finals off the back of six straight wins.

Time and time again on Saturday night, it looked as if their season would be over.

The Roosters trailed 6-0 at halftime and again 12-6 midway through the second half, with Angus Crichton and Siua Wong both defending in the centres for Manu and Suaalii.

They were forced to survive several chances for the Sharks while Tedesco was off the field following a professional foul, letting in one try and a penalty goal in the 10-minute period.

With the Roosters rejuvenated once Tedesco returned, it was Wong who scored the try to go level after a grubberkick ricocheted close to the line with 13 minutes to play.

Walker had earlier set up the Roosters' other second-half try, laying on a long ball for Manu to go over after a powerful run from Terrell May.

Earlier, Hynes had looked likely to take the Sharks to a breakthrough finals win when he laid on the last pass for both their first and second tries.

But ultimately, the Sharks failed to ice the moments that mattered most when Tedesco was off the field, despite having the better of possession and field position during the period.

Caught short with defensive problems through the middle part of the season, Cronulla recovered well to finish sixth and earn a home final.

But their ability to beat top teams in big matches has long been questioned, and winning experience was what again lacked in the clutch moments.