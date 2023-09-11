Jackson Hastings says he would be devastated to miss Newcastle's most hotly-anticipated game in years, but concedes he is fortunate that the final chapter in his 2023 season has yet to be written.

Hastings pointed to the plight of Melbourne fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen who, after only a few games back from a fractured kneecap, is set to miss the rest of the year with a broken ankle suffered in Friday's loss to Brisbane.

The Knights made it 10 wins on the spin with Sunday's 30-28 elimination final victory over the Raiders but Hastings failed to return in the second half of the nail-biting win with an ankle injury.

The England international has been battling the issue since he was the victim of a hip-drop tackle in last month's win over Canterbury.

"I'm so proud of this group, watching them win and then going home and feeling so deflated because you're not a part of it," Hastings said.

"You feel a little bit left out. But that's part of footy.

Jackson Hastings of the Knights is helped from the field after re-injuring his ankle. Jenny Evans/Getty Images

"It could be worse. I feel for Ryan Papenhuyzen and the inspirational story of him coming back.

"It was stressful to watch him go off, it made me feel proud of how tough he was."

Hastings now faces a race against the clock to take part in the Knights' semi-final against the Warriors in Auckland on Saturday.

Newcastle haven't been to week two of the finals since 2013 but Hastings said he wouldn't take the field unless he was able to go at full throttle.

"It just wasn't working from where I got whacked on the leg," Hastings said.

"I was praying I just hit a nerve. I'm hoping it's not an extension of what I've already done.

"I'm not going to scan it, I'm just going to see how I feel and try and get out there next week.

"I'm not going to compromise the team. If I can't go out there and do my job, and I can't move, there's no way I'll play.

"But if I can, I'll put my hand up and I'll have a go."

Coach Adam O'Brien nominated journeyman Adam Clune as the most likely man to fill the void left by Hastings.