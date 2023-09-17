Cronulla smash hapless Eels for record NRLW victory

Cronulla have wrapped up their maiden NRLW campaign in some style, smashing Parramatta 56-6 to record the biggest winning margin in competition history.

Breaking the 38-point mark set by the Sydney Roosters just last month, the Sharks barely had to hit top gear to pile on their half-century and put away the hapless Eels.

Things looked ominous in Sunday's dead rubber at Canberra's GIO Stadium when Cronulla halfback Tayla Preston found a soft try on the first set of the match, and things only went downhill from there for the Eels.

Before the Eels even completed their first set on 15 minutes, the Sharks had completed eight of their own, dominated with 94 per cent of territory and run up an 18-0 lead via three particularly easy tries.

The Sharks led 34-0 at half-time and didn't concede until the 68th minute, Parramatta centre Monique Donovan crossing after a Cronulla fumble from a kick.

Seven different players scored tries for the Sharks, prop Ellie Johnston, winger Georgia Ravics and centre Annessa Biddle all nabbing impressive doubles.

Biddle was unstoppable at times in a 273m, 15-tackle bust display, with hooker Quincy Dodd and Preston each putting on two try assists.

Parramatta arguably only have themselves to blame for the record defeat, turning in a shocking 54 percent completion rate and missing 54 tackles.

The Sharks finish their NRLW campaign in sixth, while it wasn't a campaign to remember for the Eels after last season's grand final appearance, claiming the wooden spoon with just one win from nine outings.