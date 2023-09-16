NRLW star Nathan-Wong cleared of neck damage

St George Illawarra NRLW five-eighth Tyla Nathan-Wong has been released from hospital after being cleared of neck damage.

The Dragons star was stretchered from the field in a neck brace during Saturday night's 40-16 loss to Brisbane, after reeling out of a tackle on her own tryline.

Nathan-Wong was then forced to wait in the changerooms for around 45 minutes after fulltime for an ambulance to take her to hospital.

But there was good news on Sunday morning, with confirmation the 29-year-old had been released from hospital and cleared of serious injury.

St George Illawarra players admitted after the match the injury had rattled them during the final-round match.

"We were going downhill before that happened, and on seeing that we all dropped our heads," captain Racene McGregor said.

"Being such a young side, it didn't matter what was said out there. We couldn't come back from that."

Already out of contention before Saturday night, the Dragons' loss means last year's semi-finalists finish the season in seventh spot.