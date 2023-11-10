Open Extended Reactions

The NRL is set to expand the women's State of Origin series to three games in 2024, while keeping the NRLW competition at 10 clubs for another year.

NRL bosses will announce next year's men and women's draws as early as next week, with both schedules currently undergoing final tweaks.

The men's competition will begin in Las Vegas on March 2, while the NRLW will again start later in the year to allow both grand finals on the same day.

But there are significant changes for the women's structure.

Last year's Origin series was played over two games with Queensland lifting the Shield based on a superior for-and-against after both teams won one match.

There had been extensive calls for players throughout the series to increase the contest to three games in line with the men, allowing for a natural decider.

Those pleas have been answered, and AAP has been told a third game for the series will be announced when the draw is released next week.

All matches will again be held as stand-alone fixtures.

Players are set to receive a significant financial boost out of the decision, given the $15,000 match fee for all women's Origins matches.

The NRL has also taken a common-sense approach when it comes to expansion of the women's game at club level.