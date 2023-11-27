Jarome Luai faces a tough but completely enviable decision

Open Extended Reactions

He is the hottest property on the NRL player market at the moment and Penrith Panthers five-eighth Jarome Luai is facing a life-altering decision. Does he take what is on offer to stay with the all-conquering Panthers, as they line up to win their fourth premiership in a row, or does he put his hands out to collect the biggest payday of his career?

The rumour mill is in top gear as speculation swirls and rugby league fans wait to see what the outcome will be. The desperate wooden spooners Wests Tigers have reportedly offered the 26-year-old Luai a contract worth $1.4m a season, as new coach Benji Marshall searches for the missing ingredient to success. The Panthers can go nowhere near that amount and there have been reports that they are sticking firm with the $850k they initially offered him.

Jarome Luai of the Panthers in action. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

So the call comes down to Luai and his management, with plenty of input no doubt from his family and friends. Does he stay where he has enjoyed so much success in partnership with superstar halfback Nathan Cleary, or does he take upon his shoulders the responsibility of turning around the fortunes of a perennially struggling club?

If the reports are correct, Luai would match Kalyn Ponga as the league's highest paid player by taking the $1.4m on offer from the Tigers. He would move ahead of good mate Cleary, reportedly on $1.3m, Cameron Munster on $1.25m, Daly Cherry-Evans on $1.2m, Tom Trbojevic on $1.15m and Mitchell Moses on $1.05m. The pressure for Luai to prove his worth would be enormous.

The Tigers have struggled for years to find a successful halves pairing and set both Luke Brooks and Brandon Wakeham free at the end of last season. They have signed Jayden Sullivan, Aidan Sezer, Latu Fainu and Lachlan Galvin who all play in the halves and will have Adam Doueihi returning from a third season-ending ACL injury.

Jarome Luai of the Panthers. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Having introduced Apisai Koroisau to the dummy-half role last season the Tigers' pack had improved to the point of at least holding their own against the stronger teams, whilst Jahream Bula was a revelation at fullback. They need control and creativity in the halves to have any hope of lifting themselves off the bottom of the ladder. Will Benji Marshall be able to convince Luai that he is the missing part of the puzzle, the secret ingredient to making the Tigers a competitive force in 2025 and beyond? Can $1.4m be enough to alleviate that concern from Luai's mind? Would not any man be happy enough to have won three premiership rings before heading off to secure his financial future?

Whether you see the move as the ultimate challenge, a simple cash grab or a desperate move from an extremely desperate club, no one can deny Luai has earned the right to put himself and his family first in his decision making. He has not determined his worth, the market has, he just needs to make a call on what is best for himself, play to his best ability and let the future unfold. It is a short career span in the world's toughest contact sport, no one can begrudge a man for making as much money as he can.

As for the Panthers, they will move on either way, having already lost some key players over the past few seasons, as salary cap pressure plays its part in bringing the club back to the field. The list headed by Matt Burton, Viliame Kikau, Apisai Koroisau and now Stephen Crichton shows that they have the depth to cope with such losses. It also gives Luai a fair indication of the onfield struggles that may await him if he leaves for greener pastures.

All clubs involved and Luai himself will be keen to finalise his future as soon as possible. The Panthers, having already ruled out an early release, are quietly confident of retaining his services beyond 2024. It might pay for Luai to get back into the groove of playing with the Panthers next year, reassess their chances of continuing their dominance, and then decide whether success is more valuable to him than the financial rewards on offer elsewhere. It is a tough decision, albeit one we'd all like to be in a position to make.