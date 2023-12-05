Open Extended Reactions

Star Gold Coast forward David Fifita has sustained a partial tear of his pectoral and is in doubt for round one of the NRL next year.

Queensland second-rower Fifita suffered the injury on Monday and a scan on Tuesday revealed the extent of the damage.

Fifita had a knee cleanout in the off-season and was forced to withdraw from Tonga's three-Test tour of England as a result.

The 23-year-old will undergo surgery on Wednesday. He had been in the rehab group since he returned to training and had done a minimal amount of field work.

The Titans are hoping Fifita can be fit for their home round-one clash with St George Illawarra.

Gold Coast Titans' David Fifita. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Titans prop Jaimin Jolliffe sustained a similar injury prior to round two this year and returned in round 15.

Fifita had an outstanding season for the Titans in 2023 when he made the Dally M team of the year and regained his Maroons jersey, playing in all three games of the 2-1 series win.

The Titans will get boom back-rower Beau Fermor back for the 2024 season after his recovery from an ACL rupture.

Klese Haas, younger brother of Payne Haas, finished 2023 strong and is another NRL-ready option to fill in for Fifita if he misses the early rounds.

Meanwhile Titans half Tanah Boyd is progressing well after shoulder surgery as he targets getting first crack at the No.7 jersey ahead of young gun Tom Weaver.

"I'm starting to ramp back up and get more reps under my belt and do more with the group," Boyd said.

"The shoulder is feeling strong again and I'll start doing some wrestle.

"I should be back to full training two weeks after Christmas.

"Weaves has been training well but I've got to come back in and show what I can do and do my job.

"I'll be pretty focused on playing halfback. That's what I did last year, and I want to keep getting better and take us to the finals."

Boyd said he was being driven hard by new coach Des Hasler, himself a wonderful No.7 in his playing days.

"From doing a little bit the other day, he's already picked up a few things with me," Boyd said of Hasler.

"That's the good thing, he lets you know straight away.

"I can't wait to learn off him. He's been around for a very long time and seen it all.

"His coaching and guidance gives you so much confidence.

"I know everyone is learning so much. It's only going to make us play better."