Under-fire Wests Tigers CEO quits as board dismissed

Wests Tigers are embarking on their most radical shake-up in years, with chief executive Justin Pascoe resigning from his role after the club's board was dismissed.

After 12 years without an NRL finals appearance, the board's controlling faction ordered a review over the off-season into the Tigers' continual struggles.

The club picked up the past two wooden spoons and handed the reins to rookie coach Benji Marshall for the 2024 season, after club powerbrokers voiced concern about their direction under Tim Sheens.

The review has led to Pascoe's resignation and the exit of board chair Lee Hagipantelis, both of whom have been under immense pressure from fans over recent seasons.

A section of supporters held protests over their leadership throughout last season, which ended with the club picking up just four wins.

Pascoe has overseen the club's move to their new centre of excellence, but has come under fire for the revolving door of coaches and the Tigers' failings in the transfer market.

Hagipantelis has been dismissed from a role he had held since 2019 despite his company, Brydens Lawyers, being the club's biggest sponsor in a deal that runs until the end of next season.

Former NSW premier Barry O'Farrell will be appointed interim Chairman, after previously holding role in 2019, before leaving to be High Commissioner to India. Shane Richardson will be interim Chief Executive Officer, after previously holding the same position with South Sydney Rabbitohs and Penrith Panthers.

A new interim board has been appointed to oversee the implementation of the review recommendations. O'Farrell and Richardson will take up their roles in the new year and oversee the transition to a new, seven director board.

Holman Barnes Group Chairman Tony Andreacchio said the changes would give Wests Tigers the strong leadership that the club needs at this time.

"We are determined to be successful for our members and fans and that process begins in the front office," he said.

He thanked the departing Hagipantelis and Pascoe for their dedication and hard work for the Wests Tigers.

"Lee and Justin faced enormous challenges, but they have left a legacy which gives us a strong base for the future," he said.

"In particular, they leave us with a world class Centre of Excellence and the club is in a stronger financial position because of the relationships they established with sponsors and other supporters."

"But one thing is clear - this club is determined to provide the leadership required to be successful in the NRL."