Mass changes at Wests Tigers restore missing hope for fans

The stories about the Wests Tigers board had dragged on for so long without resolution that it was almost a total shock when, on Tuesday afternoon, the entire board -- including chairman Lee Hagipantelis and CEO Justin Pascoe -- were removed.

Several interim appointments were made, but the most notable was that of former Souths, Penrith and Cronulla supremo Shane Richardson. Richardson is still held in extremely high regard by fans of all three clubs, particularly the Rabbitohs, where his first tenure began at the club's lowest ebb and culminated in the first premiership in more than 40 years.

As a young Souths fan, I'll never forget watching The Footy Show the week Richardson was announced as the club's new CEO, with Peter Sterling hailing it as 'the most important move the club has made since reinstatement'. There was a feeling that I'd never experienced before; hope.

When you're a kid supporting a football team, especially a bad one, you don't waste hours dreaming about changes in administration; you imagine what it would be like if your club could land a couple of superstars on the field. That was all that mattered.

Shane Richardson. Matt King/Getty Images

It's not like I had much of an idea of who Shane Richardson was; nobody has posters of CEOs on their wall. But it was simple enough. This was the guy in charge of the Panthers, who were previously not very good, and oversaw them winning their first premiership in more than a decade. That was enough for me to be all in.

Hearing the way Sterlo, Fatty, and the rest spoke about the Rabbitohs that night stuck with me. Truthfully, it was likely the first time in a couple of years Souths had been used as anything other than a punchline. Not that the treatment wasn't justified. The Bunnies were in the midst of one of the worst three-year runs in NRL history, winning just 13 games from 2002 to 2004, and avoiding a hat-trick of spoons only due to Canterbury having all their points taken away for salary cap breaches.

The current-day Tigers haven't fared much better, notching 16 victories since 2021. But you know all about their problems by now: The finals drought, the penchant for finishing ninth that they developed in the late 2010s, and of course, the back-to-back wooden spoons.

Russell Crowe and Rabbitohs CEO Shane Richardson attend a game in 2009. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

A sign of just how toxic the mood had become at Tigertown in regards to the now-exiled board was that I had multiple Tigers fans tell me this week that, aside from the 2005 Grand Final, this week's news that Hagipantelis, Pascoe and co had been given the boot was their greatest day as fans of the club.

Teams can go on winless runs, key players can leave the club, a coach can be fired; but if you maintain a veneer of professionalism off the field, you keep the fans having the most precious commodity of all -- hope. Something the Tigers brass had taken away from their fanbase.

Hope doesn't kill you. It's not foolish to believe during hard times. After all, nothing we say or do really matters in the grand scheme of things, and winning titles is extremely difficult. Most of the time, the climb is all there is.

And for the first time in a very long time, the Tigers look like they have a ladder. It might take a while to scale the rungs, but it's better than sitting in a hole.

Wests Tigers coach Benji Marshall. Hannah Peters/Getty Images

When Richardson arrived at Souths, there was no immediate change of fortunes. They were slightly better in 2005, winning nine games and avoiding the wooden spoon, before coming back to earth with a thud in 2006 and finishing last once again. But that would be the last season before the club was acquired by Russell Crowe and Peter Holmes a Court, ushering in an era of professionalism that had not been associated with the Rabbitohs ever before.

Richardson's inference that he'd leave the club if the sale to the Hollywood star and businessman failed to be voted through by members was a powerful statement, and a clear endorsement of a brighter future.

When he left Souths for the second time during the pandemic, Crowe paid tribute to Richardson saying "quite simply, without Shane's focus and input during the decade leading up to the 2014 premiership win, that victory would not have happened."

A first finals berth since 1989 came in 2007, when the club landed their most-important on field signing in Bulldogs prop Roy Asotasi. It sent a clear message that Souths were no longer a 'transit lounge' for unwanted or washed up players. It was a serious destination for serious footballers.

Wests Tigers fans at Leichhardt Oval. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

And that's the most important thing for the Tigers to remember. Whilst they did land Api Koroisau fresh off a title, others in the Penrith setup and the player himself publicly joked about the ability of Koroisau's new club to challenge for a premiership.

Then, of course, there was the year-long soap opera regarding their other marquee man in Isaiah Papali'i, who repeatedly teased the possibility of a backflip before eventually, and to some, begrudgingly, honouring the deal to head to Concord in 2023.

In the future they won't want people dragging their heels to sign with them. And with a well-respected operator in Richardson, and possibly the most-respected ex-player of recent history as their coach in Benji Marshall, they won't have to.

Marshall's coaching chops are yet to be tested, but his standing in the game is above reproach. Jarome Luai would be a perfect on-field lieutenant for the rookie coach, and the rumours of that signing continue to swirl - and suddenly, with a new-look administration, seem a lot more credible.

Tigers fans have had a lot of lean years, and very little reason for optimism. But the long road back to relevancy has begun. It's time to believe again.