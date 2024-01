Jarome Luai has signed a five-year contract to join the Wests Tigers from 2025, bringing an end to the biggest trade saga of the NRL off-season.

Penrith's three-time premiership-winning five-eighth had been linked with the Tigers for months and made the move official at a snap press conference in Sydney on Wednesday afternoon.

The deal is believed to be worth in excess of $1 million per season and is a major coup for a Tigers side in the midst of a 12-year finals drought.

