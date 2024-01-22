        <
          Johnson and Reynolds injured, but no round one concern

          Jan 22, 2024

          The Warriors are confident Shaun Johnson will be fine to start the NRL season, despite suffering a moderate ankle sprain at training.

          Johnson left Warriors training last week in a moon boot after going down hurt, and was sent for scans on Friday.

          Those tests have shown some damage, just six and a half weeks out from the club's season opener against the Sharks.

          But in a statement, a club official said Johnson would be fine to play in the Auckland match.

          "It was confirmed today that he has a moderate ankle sprain, but is in no doubt for the match against the Sharks," the spokesman said.

          The 33-year-old's injury does mean he would be unlikely to play in the Warriors' pre-season fixtures.

          Johnson was the feel-good story of last season, with the playmaker narrowly missing out on the Dally M while taking his club to a preliminary final.

          The halfback topped the NRL for try assists, and earned himself a one-year contract after at one stage believing retirement was likely.

          Losing Johnson for the start of the season would have come as a huge blow for the Warriors, who have Te Maire Martin, the fit-again Luke Metcalfe and returning Chanel Harsis-Tavita as halves options.

          Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has also returned to the squad, and will play in the backline.

          Meanwhile, Brisbane are confident Adam Reynolds will not be sidelined by a foot injury.

          The Broncos halfback limped from training on Monday, before scans showed a foot muscle strain.

          The 33-year-old is not expected to be sidelined from training for any more than a few days, with Brisbane's first game against the Sydney Roosters in Las Vegas on March 2.

          "We'll see how Adam pulls up over the next 24 hours, but he is a quick healer and we expect him to be back running in the coming days," Broncos performance boss Dave Ballard said