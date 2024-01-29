Open Extended Reactions

Canterbury have released Raymond Faitala-Mariner to join St George Illawarra - almost a year to the day that Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo installed him as club captain.

Faitala-Mariner has had a rollercoaster past 12 months at Belmore, and on Monday it came to an end with the club granting him a release from the final two years of his contract to join the Dragons.

The Red V have signed the back-rower for two seasons.