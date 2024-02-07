The ESPN Scrum Reset team discuss reports Joseph Suaali'i may want to back out of his switch to rugby at the end of 2024, and could it be a win-win? (3:53)

Harry Grant has followed in the footsteps of Melbourne great Cameron Smith, with the star hooker taking over the Storm captaincy for the 2024 NRL season.

The Storm ushered in a new era with the 25-year-old replacing prop Christian Welch as the Storm's sole skipper and continuing coach Craig Bellamy's preference for a forward as his on-field leader.

Cameron Munster and Jahrome Huges will be Grant's vice-captains.

Grant made his debut for the Storm back in 2018 and has played 62 games.

He spent the 2020 season on loan to the Wests Tigers, where he featured 15 times.

Grant has played for the Storm since his debut in 2018. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

The Queenslander has played the last four years of State of Origin and also eight Test matches for Australia, including at the 2022 World Cup.

Grant is the second hooker to captain Melbourne, with club legend Smith leading the Storm from 2006 until his retirement at the end of the 2021 season.

Welch and Jesse Bromwich shared the role in 2022, before the latter departed for the Dolphins for the 2023 season.

Melbourne will open their campaign against premiers Penrith on March 8 as they look to improve on last year's preliminary final finish.