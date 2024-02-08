Souths lose Campbell Graham for up to six months

Open Extended Reactions

South Sydney centre Campbell Graham is set to miss most of the NRL season after having sternum surgery.

Graham has been troubled by the injury for months and played most of last season with the help of painkilling injections and protective padding.

The centre was forced to drop out of the NSW State of Origin camp last year because the injury restricted his ability to train.

The 24-year-old has finally taken the plunge to go under the knife, with Souths releasing a statement on Thursday saying he would be out for "up to six months", but would return for the back end of their campaign.

The loss of the workmanlike centre is a significant blow for Jason Demetriou as the Rabbitohs bid to return to the top eight after last year's mid-season implosion led to them missing the finals.

Graham would have been an outside chance of featuring for new NSW coach Michael Maguire, but it now appears he will have to wait until 2025 to make his Blues debut.

The Australian international's injury is likely to mean Isaiah Tass and new recruit Jack Wighton will start in the club's season opener against Manly in Las Vegas next month.