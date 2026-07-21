NRL Round 21: Teams, line-ups, tips, odds, everything you need to know for the weekend

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Round 21 of the NRL season kicks off with teams up and down the ladder battling for crucial competition points. We begin with the Eels taking on the stumbling Panthers on Thursday night, and move onto another brilliant Friday night menu, starting with a Knights and Roosters entree, followed by the Rabbitohs and Storm main course. Saturday night sees the Queensland derby, while Sunday finishes off with the battle of the beaches between Manly and Cronulla.

It promises to be another cracking weekend of rugby league action.

Good luck with your tips.

Thursday, July 23

CommBank Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)

Eels: 1. Isaiah Iongi 2. Brian Kelly 3. Jordan Samrani 4. Araz Nanva 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Ronald Volkman 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Sam Tuivaiti 9. Tallyn Da Silva 10. Jack Williams 11. Kelma Tuilagi 12. Kitione Kautoga 13. Jack de Belin Bench: 14. Dylan Walker 15. Luca Moretti 16. Teancum Brown 17. Harrison Edwards 18. Joash Papali'i 19. Toni Mataele Reserves: 20. Jonah Pezet 21. Ryley Smith 22. Viliami Penisini

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Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Thomas Jenkins 3. Paul Alamoti 4. Casey McLean 5. Brian To'o 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Freddy Lussick 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Billy Scott 15. Scott Sorensen 16. Liam Henry 17. Billy Phillips 18. Izack Tago 19. Jack Cole Reserves: 20. Jaxen Edgar 21. Sione Fonua 22. Kalani Leuluai-going

Officials

Referee: Gerard Sutton Touchies: Daniel Luttringer, Kasey Badger

Bunker: Ashley Klein

Prediction: The Panthers have lost three of their last four games, all against Queensland teams. The Eels had last week off following their loss to the Roosters the week before. It is hard to believe that Penrith are going to lose any game, least of all this derby clash, but the Eels have been feisty and the Panthers are off their game. Still, it is impossible to tip the Eels.

Tip: Panthers by 12

PointsBet odds: Eels $5.50 (+16.5 $1.88) Panthers $1.14 (-16.5 $1.88)

Friday, July 24

McDonald Jones Stadium, 6pm (AEST)

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Dominic Young 3. Fletcher Hunt 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Fletcher Sharpe 7. Dylan Brown 8. Tyson Frizell 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Trey Mooney 11. Dylan Lucas 12. Francis Manuleleua 13. Mathew Croker Bench: 14. Sandon Smith 15. Cody Hopwood 16. Lachlan Crouch 17. Thomas Cant 18. Harrison Graham 19. Brodie Jones Reserves: 20. Kyle McCarthy 21. Elijah Leaumoana 22. Connor Votano

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Billy Smith 4. Robert Toia 5. Mark Nawaqanitawase 6. Daly Cherry-Evans 7. Sam Walker 8. Naufahu Whyte 9. Reece Robson 10. Spencer Leniu 11. Nat Butcher 12. Siua Wong 13. Victor Radley Bench: 14. Hugo Savala 15. Salesi Foketi 16. Egan Butcher 17. Connor Watson 18. Cody Ramsey 19. Taylor Losalu Reserves: 20. Benaiah Ioelu 21. Tommy Talau 22. Toby Rodwell

Officials

Referee: Wyatt Raymond Touchies: Drew Oultram, Belinda Sharpe

Bunker: Chris Butler

Prediction: The Knights lost by two points to the Sharks last week, after scoring one more try, but missing too many conversions. The Roosters won a tough encounter with the Storm. The Knights should really lift for this game as there is a very real chance of them dropping out of finals contention of they don't turn things around soon. The Roosters will be tough to beat, but I sniff an upset.

Tip: Knights by 4

PointsBet odds: Knights $2.10 (+2.5 $1.83) Roosters $1.73 (-2.5 $1.95)

Robert Toia of the Roosters celebrates a try. Izhar Khan/Getty Images

Accor Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Rabbitohs: 1. Matthew Dufty 2. Alex Johnston 3. Latrell Siegwalt 4. Jack Wighton 5. Campbell Graham 6. Cody Walker 7. Ashton Ward 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Brandon Smith 10. Keaon Koloamatangi 11. David Fifita 12. Euan Aitken 13. Lachlan Hubner Bench: 14. Jayden Sullivan 15. Jye Gray 16. Liam Le Blanc 17. Jamie Humphreys 18. Bronson Garlick 19. John Radel Reserves: 20. Thomas Fletcher 21. Edward Kosi 22. Peter Mamouzelos

Storm: 1. Sualauvi Faalogo 2. Siulagi Tuimalatu-Brown 3. Jack Howarth 4. Nick Meaney 5. Moses Leo 6. Tyran Wishart 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Cooper Clarke 12. Oryn Keeley 13. Trent Loiero Bench: 14. Trent Toelau 15. Alec MacDonald 16. Angus Hinchey 17. Jack Hetherington 18. Stanley Huen 19. Manaia Waitere Reserves: 20. Davvy Moale 21. Hugo Peel 22. Gabriel Satrick

Officials

Referee: Ashley Klein Touchies: Matt Noyen, Kieren Irons

Bunker: Grant Atkins

Prediction: The Rabbitohs were disappointing in the first half against the Raiders last week and could not recover. The injury-depleted Storm lost a tough encounter with the Roosters. The Rabbitohs are desperately clinging to their spot in the Top 9, while the Storm are desperately clinging to hopes of making up the ground between them. If the Bunnies are serious about playing finals football, they have to win this one.

Tip: Rabbitohs by 8

PointsBet odds: Rabbitohs $1.58 (-4.5 $1.95) Storm $2.35 (+4.5 $1.83)

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Saturday, July 25

GIO Stadium, 3pm (AEST)

Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Jed Stuart 3. Simi Sasagi 4. Matthew Timoko 5. Xavier Savage 6. Ethan Strange 7. Ethan Sanders 8. Corey Horsburgh 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Zac Hosking 12. Noah Martin 13. Morgan Smithies Bench: 14. Jayden Brailey 15. Ata Mariota 16. Josh Papali'i 17. Daine Laurie 18. Matt Nicholson 19. Sebastian Kris Reserves: 20. Coby Black 21. Vena Patuki-Case 22. Sione Finau

Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Junior Tupou 3. Sunia Turuva 4. Patrick Herbert 5. Faaletino Tavana 6. Jarome Luai 7. Javon Andrews 8. Terrell May 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Fonua Pole 11. Samuela Fainu 12. Ethan Roberts 13. Alex Twal Bench: 14. Jared Haywood 15. Sione Fainu 16. Alex Seyfarth 17. Bunty Afoa 18. Starford To'a 19. Jock Madden Reserves: 20. Heamasi Makasini 21. Latu Fainu 22. Adam Doueihi

Officials

Referee: Jarrod Cole Touchies: Phil Henderson, Tom Cambourn

Bunker: Chris Butler

Prediction: The Raiders have enjoyed a recent form reversal with big wins against the Bulldogs and Rabbitohs, while the Tigers have continued their woeful slide down the ladder. The Raiders are desperate to continue their progression in the opposite direction and should be too strong at home. The Tigers are rapidly running out of time to get over Jarome Luai and start winning again.

Tip: Raiders by 14

PointsBet odds: Raiders $1.23 (-13.5 $1.88) Tigers $4 (+13.5 $1.88)

Accor Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)

Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Matt Burton 4. Enari Tuala 5. Jethro Rinakama 6. Stephen Crichton 7. Lachlan Galvin 8. Max King 9. Bailey Hayward 10. Leo Thompson 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Jacob Preston 13. Jaeman Salmon Bench: 14. Sean O'Sullivan 15. Josh Curran 16. Harry Hayes 17. Lipoi Hopoi 19. Jed Reardon 20. Gordon Chan Kum Tong Reserves: 21. Alekolasimi Jones 22. Jack Underhill 23. Bronson Xerri

Warriors: 1. Taine Tuaupiki 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Ali Leiataua 4. Adam Pompey 5. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Te Maire Martin 8. James Fisher-Harris 9. Wayde Egan 10. Mitchell Barnett 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Jacob Laban 13. Erin Clark Bench: 14. Samuel Healey 15. Tanner Stowers-Smith 16. Demitric Vaimauga 17. Leka Halasima 18. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava Reserves: 20. Marata Niukore 21. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 22. Luke Metcalf 23. Rocco Berry

Officials

Referee: Adam Gee Touchies: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski, Clayton Wills

Bunker: Wyatt Raymond

Prediction: The Bulldogs demolished the Tigers last week, showcasing a legitimate halves pairing and the return of their back-row edge combination of Jacob Preston and Viliame Kikau. The Warriors had a tougher than expected time of beating the Dragons. The Bulldogs should be able to keep their momentum going and sneak a win here, but shoehorning Crichton back into the halves is not going to help.

Tip: Warriors by 10

PointsBet odds: Bulldogs $2.45 (+5.5 $1.88) Warriors $1.53 (-5.5 $1.88)

Sean O'Sullivan (right) directs play as Jaeman Salmon runs the ball into the Tigers forwards. Matt King/Getty Images

Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 7:45pm (AEST)

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Braidon Burns 3. Jaxon Purdue 4. Tomas Chester 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Jake Clifford 7. Tom Dearden 8. Thomas Mikaele 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Jason Taumalolo 11. Heilum Luki 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Reuben Cotter Bench: 14. Soni Luke 15. Griffin Neame 16. Matthew Lodge 17. Coen Hess 18. Zac Laybutt 19. Ethan King Reserves: 20. Sam McIntyre 21. Kaiden Lahrs 22. Liam Sutton

Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Josiah Karapani 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Deine Mariner 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Preston Riki 9. Cory Paix 10. Payne Haas 11. Xavier Willison 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan Bench: 14. Ben Hunt 15. Ben Talty 16. Va'a Semu 17. Grant Anderson 18. Billy Walters 19. Luke Gale Reserves: 20. Hayze Perham 21. Jesse Arthars 22. Joshua Coric

Officials

Referee: Tyson Brough Touchies: Michael Wise, David Munro

Bunker: Ashley Klein

Prediction: The Cowboys started well last week against the Dolphins before allowing them right back into the game through lapses in defensive intensity. The Broncos snapped out of their coma to put up an almighty fight in defeating the Panthers. Have the Broncos turned the corner or was that just a one game, matter of pride thing? We'll find out in Townsville, where the Cowboys will have to fix their leaky defence or the Broncos will tear them apart even more than the Dolphins did.

Tip: Broncos by 14

PointsBet odds: Cowboys $2.25 (+2.5 $1.95) Broncos $1.62 (-2.5 $1.83)

Sunday, July 26

St George Venues Jubilee Stadium, 2pm (AEST)

Dragons: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Setu Tu 3. Mathew Feagai 4. Valentine Holmes 5. Tyrell Sloan 6. Daniel Atkinson 7. Kyle Flanagan 8. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga 9. Damien Cook 10. Toby Couchman 11. Dylan Egan 12. Hamish Stewart 13. Ryan Couchman Bench: 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Luciano Leilua 16. Josh Kerr 17. Jacob Halangahu 18. Moses Suli 19. Lyhkan King-Togia Reserves: 20. Emre Guler 21. Christian Tuipulotu 22. Jacob Webster

Titans: 1. Keano Kini 2. Dean Ieremia 3. Jojo Fifita 4. Jaylan De Groot 5. Phillip Sami 6. Jayden Campbell 7. Zane Harrison 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Oliver Pascoe 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 11. Arama Hau 12. Beau Fermor 13. Chris Randall Bench: 14. Kurtis Morrin 15. Josh Patston 16. Klese Haas 17. Cooper Bai 18. Sam Verrills 19. Lachlan Ilias Reserves: 20. Michael Molo 21. Sialetili Faeamani 22. Adam Christensen

Officials

Referee: Todd Smith Touchies: Nick Pelgrave, Damian Brady

Bunker: Liam Kennedy

Prediction: The Dragons put up a gallant effort last week, but ultimately were outplayed by the Warriors amid some dubious calls. The Titans started slowly against the Sea Eagles, but scored some spectacular tries on the way to causing a massive upset. When you watch these two teams play there are passages where you find it hard to believe they are last and second last. Unfortunately those passages rarely extend to the full 80 minutes. This will be tight, but I think the Dragons might win.

Tip: Dragons by 12

PointsBet odds: Dragons $1.85 (-1.5 $1.95) Titans $1.95 (+1.5 $1.83)

4 Pines Park, 4:05pm (AEST)

Sea Eagles: 1. Lehi Hopoate 2. Jason Saab 3. Josh Feledy 4. Reuben Garrick 5. Tolutau Koula 6. Joey Walsh 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Jake Simpkin 10. Simione Laiafi 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jake Trbojevic Bench: 14. Nicholas Lenaz 15. Nathan Brown 16. Kobe Hetherington 17. Ethan Bullemor 18. Fletcher Baker 19. Blake Wilson Reserves: 20. Onitoni Large 21. Aaron Schoupp 22. Zaidas Muagututia

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. KL Iro 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Thomas Hazelton 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes Bench: 14. Jesse Colquhoun 15. Billy Burns 16. Siosifa Talakai 17. Oregon Kaufusi 18. Hohepa Puru 19. Tuku Hau Tapuha Reserves: 20. Mawene Hiroti 21. Samuel Stonestreet 22. Niwhai Puru

Officials

Referee: Grant Atkins Touchies: Daniel Luttringer, Jon Stone

Bunker: Chris Butler

Prediction: The Sea Eagles started like they were going to lap the Titans, then the tide turned, Tom Trbojevic hobbled off, and the Titans ended up beating them in a try-fest. The Sharks put in a gritty performance against the Knights, conceding one more try than they scored, but sneaking home thanks to their goal kicking. The Sea Eagles really need a win here and will give it their best shot, but the Sharks should be too good.

Tip: Sharks by 8

PointsBet odds: Sea Eagles $2.30 (+3.5 $1.95) Sharks $1.60 (-3.5 $1.83)

BYE:

Dolphins

All odds correct at time of publication. Check pointsbet.com.au for the latest.