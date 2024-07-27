Roosters survive scare in NRL win over Manly

Open Extended Reactions

The jury remains firmly out on the Sydney Roosters' premiership credentials after scraping past an undermanned Manly in a 34-30 NRL win.

Pilloried all week due to their 1-7 record against fellow top-eight teams prior to Saturday's game, the Roosters showed in 80 minutes why they are yet to convince many they will be a threat in finals.

Trent Robinson's men cruised to a 22-0 lead in as many minutes at Allianz Stadium but then conspired to let Manly back into the game.

Five-eighth Luke Keary threw two intercepts that allowed Anthony Seibold's depleted Sea Eagles to score tries and the Roosters' discipline was concerning.

James Tedesco scores a try for the Roosters. Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

It was in stark contrast to Manly's fight and resolve after losing centre Reuben Garrick and winger Jason Saab with first-half concussions.

Prop Josh Aloiai also played limited minutes with concussion but Seibold's men remained in the game until the death, slumping to seventh with the loss as the Roosters moved up to third in front of a 25,155-strong home crowd.

It should have been so much easier for the Roosters who looked a class above when Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, James Tedesco, Luke Keary and Dominic Young crossed inside the opening half an hour.

Manly hit back when Luke Brooks darted over from close range but the Sea Eagles were forced into a major reshuffle when Garrick and Saab went off for head injury assessments late in the second half.

Garrick failed his test as did Saab, who was the victim of a high shot from Michael Jennings that will earn the attention of the match review committee.

Referee Ashley Klein opted against sending Jennings to the sin bin and even with their backline in disarray, Manly bravely hung on to nab a crash-over try through Toff Sipley.

The Roosters' ill-discipline was giving Manly belief and that confidence only grew when Tommy Talau picked off a Tedesco pass and raced 90m to score and cut the lead to 28-18 with a little over half an hour to go.

Jennings touched down for the Roosters but Keary gifted two late intercepts that allowed Clayton Faulalo and the peerless Daly Cherry-Evans cut the lead to just four points.

Manly had a fighting chance with three minutes left but the Roosters withstood an attacking barrage to claim victory.