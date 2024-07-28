Fogarty stars as Raiders cruel Souths' finals hopes

Open Extended Reactions

Jamal Fogarty has revived Canberra's NRL finals hopes, orchestrating a second-straight victory since his return from injury.

The Raiders had looked set for oblivion after losing four in a row, but after a 32-12 victory over South Sydney at GIO Stadium on Sunday night they are right back in contention.

Once again, Fogarty's boot was instrumental.

The halfback assisted three tries, kicked six goals and tormented the Rabbitohs' makeshift backline with his towering bombs.

Fogarty's influence went beyond his kicking game.

Canberra played with new-found confidence in attack with him back in the halves.

Skipper Elliott Whitehead, playing in his 200th game for the club, thought the performance was back to where the Raiders wanted it to be.

Ata Mariota celebrates a try for the Raiders. Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

"I thought last week we put in a pretty good performance but tonight was pretty much an 80-minute performance that we've been working towards," he said.

Canberra will need to stay on top of their game if they are to qualify for finals footy, with tough tests against Manly, Penrith and the Sydney Roosters to come.

Souths, already without star fullback Latrell Mitchell, lost winger Alex Johnston to a suspected ruptured achilles injury in the first half.

"It's not looking good for Alex," said interim coach Ben Hornby.

"It's disappointing for him. That's just the way our season's been going to a certain extent."

For the second week in a row, hooker Damien Cook was shifted into the centres with Taane Milne pushed to the wing.

Raiders winger Xavier Savage, in one of his best performances of the season, vaulted over diminutive South Sydney fullback Jye Gray to pluck a Fogarty bomb out of the air and score his second try in two weeks.

Coach Ricky Stuart admitted he had considered letting the 22-year-old go last year but he was finally making good on his undeniable talent.

"I picked Xavier in first grade earlier than probably he deserved but he had to learn quickly because I could see the talent in him," Stuart said.