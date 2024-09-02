Open Extended Reactions

Jamie Soward will weigh up whether to stay on as St George Illawarra's coach for the rest of the NRLW season after being told he would not keep the job for 2025.

With a mutual option in his contract for next season, Soward has been informed his deal for next year will not be activated after a shaky start to the 2024 season.

Jamie Soward will not coach the Dragons NRLW side in 2025. Photo by Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

One of the NRLW's highest-profile coaches, Soward took the Dragons to a grand final in his first year in charge in 2021.

He was forced to rebuild the squad the following season with a host of young talent, after several representative players left the club.

The Dragons have since brought through some of the best young talent in the league, but sit eighth after six rounds with two wins and four losses.

Soward took to social media on Monday to confirm he would not stay on in the job.

"Guess it's not meant to be. All good. Keep moving," he posted on X.

"I won't be at the club going forward."

The former NSW State of Origin playmaker has been told the ball is in his court on whether he wants to see out this season, or finish up early with three rounds to play.

Soward has previously put his hand up for the Women's Origin coaching role, after the Sky Blues slumped to a third series loss in four years this season.

Current coach Kylie Hilder was off contract at the end of this year, and was expected to present to the NSW Rugby League board after the series.