Manly are confident prop Taniela Paseka has avoided any serious damage to his shoulder, and will be free to start the NRL season against North Queensland.

Paseka was hurt in a tackle early in the second half of the Sea Eagles' 34-24 trial win over South Sydney on Saturday, after being put on his back in a tackle.

There were fears the hulking prop had suffered damage to his acromioclavicular (AC) joint, potentially putting him in doubt for the opening round next month.

But Sea Eagles officials were confident afterwards that the injury was not serious, and that Manly's most damaging prop would not have any lingering issues.

Manly's Taniela Paseka charges into the Rabbitohs defence during their Pre-season Challenge clash. Scott Gardiner/Getty Images

"It's fine. He copped a bump on his AC, could have gone back, but it's a trial," coach Anthony Seibold said.

"He'd done enough, he played 30 minutes which was all we wanted him to play. He's fine."

Paseka's shoulder was about the only concern for Manly, on an afternoon when both sides went without the majority of their first-grade stars.

Siua Taukeiaho put in a handy stint in his first game for the club, running 108 metres and busting a tackle.

Lehi Hopoate also showed he can be a threat again in 2025 with a hand in two tries at fullback, with Manly's back-five depth very much on show.

Jake Simpkin also looked good at dummy-half, although it is expected Jazz Tevaga will wear the No.9 jersey in round one with Lachlan Croker injured.

"That's a big thing we're trying to do, add some depth to our group," Seibold said.

"You see Lehi playing fullback, Jake Arthur in the halves, Jake Simpkin and Gordy (Chan Kum Tong) sharing that No.9 role.

"They help add depth to Turbo and Chez and Lachy Croker."

Souths also had the one main injury concern, with Siliva Havili suffering a concussion that will rule him out of next week's Charity Shield against St George Illawarra.

Lewis Dodd had limited chances to impress in his first game for the club, with the Rabbitohs spending large parts of the opening half on the back foot.

He returned to the field late in the game as Souths put on quick three quick tries, with both sides rolling out a number of their younger players by that point.