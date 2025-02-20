NRL 2025: Ranking every team's spine

Open Extended Reactions

The quality of an NRL team's spine is a well-established indicator of their chances of success. The hooker, halfback, five-eighth and fullback are the key positional players in any team. They control the game, spark the attack and play key roles in mustering the defence. Any team hoping to win the premiership should have a formidable spine.

We take a look at each club's best spine for the 2025 season and rank them from weakest to strongest.

Raiders - 17th

9. Tom Starling, 7. Ethan Sanders, 6. Jamal Fogarty, 1. Kaeo Weekes

The Raiders will start the season with an uncertain spine, with coach Ricky Stuart having several options up his sleeve. If things don't go to plan early, he will look to blood young star hooker Owen Pattie, who could certainly lift the sharpness of the group, while Ethan Strange is waiting in the wings for a shot at five-eighth. Weekes is an exciting fullback who will be called upon to spark the attack, while Fogarty has yet to prove his consistency and Sanders only has two NRL games under his belt.

Rabbitohs - 16th

9. Peter Mamouzelos, 7. Lewis Dodd, 6. Cody Walker, 1. Latrell Mitchell

Supercoach Wayne Bennett returns to the Rabbitohs with an unknown spine at his disposal. Sure, Mitchell is among the finest fullbacks when at his peak, but he will be missing for the first eight weeks with a hamstring injury. Veteran Walker is capable of brilliance at times, but the halfback and hooker roles are question marks at best at this level. As a spine they don't present much of a threat, certainly on paper.

Knights - 15th

9. Jayden Brailey 6. Tyson Gamble, 7. Phoenix Crossland 1. Kalyn Ponga

This is a tough spine to assess, because no one is quite sure who the best halves are for the Knights. Brailey at hooker and Ponga at fullback rank among the best in their positions, but it is unknown who of Gamble, Crossland, Jack Cogger, Jackson Hastings or even Fletcher Sharpe will fill the halves roles and how the spine will gel once that decision is made.

Titans - 14th

9. Sam Verrills, 7. Kieran Foran, 6. AJ Brimson, 1. Keano Kini

The Titans may not be settled on this spine either, which consists of a solid hooker, a veteran halfback, a fullback playing five-eighth and an exciting prospect at fullback. Jayden Campbell lurks waiting for a chance to take any of these jerseys, while coach Des Hasler's patience must be running thin after last year's disappointment.

The Bulldogs spine seems more settled after spending much of 2024 together. Getty Images / ESPN

Bulldogs - 13th

9. Reed Mahoney, 7. Toby Sexton, 6. Matt Burton, 1. Connor Tracey

The Bulldogs' spine is a solid unit, capable of producing victories, but not exactly bristling with top class talent. Mahoney makes a pest of himself out of dummy-half, Sexton is a solid halfback, some questions remain on whether Burton would make a better centre, and Tracey would struggle to be ranked above many on a league-wide fullbacks list. Together they can be better than the sum of their individual parts.

Eels - 12th

9. Joey Lussick, 7. Mitchell Moses, 6. Dylan Brown, 1. Isaiah Iongi

The Eels have had a clean-out following the appointment of new head coach Jason Ryles. They still retain one of the more effective halves combinations in the league, although Brown at times seems to fall short of his potential. Iongi steps into the enormous empty boots left behind by Clint Gutherson and fans will be expecting plenty from him, while the hooking role is up for grabs between Lussick and Brendan Hands.

The Dragons enter season 2025 with a new-look spine. Getty Images / ESPN

Dragons - 11th

9. Damien Cook, 7. Lachlan Ilias, 6. Kyle Flanagan, 1. Clint Gutherson

The Dragons have completely rebuilt their spine, adding a halfback and hooker from the Rabbitohs and a fullback from the Eels to a five-eighth who has only been at the club for a year himself. Cook will bring a world of experience and sharpness to the dummy-half role, while Gutherson has a chip on his shoulder after being dumped by the Eels. They both have at least one or two very productive years in them and points to prove to the NRL.

Roosters - 10th

9. Brandon Smith, 7. Sam Walker, 6. Sandon Smith, 1. James Tedesco

The Roosters will miss Luke Keary from their spine, with Sandon Smith yet to prove himself and Walker being out injured early in the season. Veteran halfback Chad Townsend has been bought to fill the Walker-shaped void and it remains to be seen how well he will go in new surrounds. Brandon Smith was disappointing at times last season, while Tedesco proved that there is still plenty of life remaining in his veteran legs.

Warriors - 9th

9. Wayde Egan, 7. Te Maire Martin, 6. Luke Metcalf, 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

The Warriors' spine has two proven performers at hooker and fullback, with a halves pairing full of promise. Metcalf is a superstar in the making and much of the Warriors success will depend on his ball work. Waiting in the wings is Chanel Harris-Tavita who could easily step into any position in the spine, should the Warriors not click early in the season.

The Dolphins spine bristles with attacking potential. Getty Images / ESPN

Dolphins - 8th

9. Jeremy Marshall-King, 6. Kodi Nikorima, 7. Isaiya Katoa, 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

The Dolphins' spine is full of exciting potential, with both halves capable of brilliance, one of the league's best fullbacks and a hooker who has improved immeasurably since his move to Redcliffe. New head coach Kristian Woolf will ask for more consistency from his halves as they look to unlock the point-scoring ability of their entire backline.

Cowboys - 7th

9. Reece Robson, 7. Jake Clifford, 6. Tom Dearden, 1. Scott Drinkwater

With Clifford and Dearden cementing themselves as an effective halves combination last season, the Cowboys have one of the more settled spines in the league. Robson is the New South Wales hooker, Dearden is a rising star for Queensland and Drinkwater remains one of the better fullbacks in the league. This is a spine with skill, experience and plenty of improvement remaining as a unit.

Wests Tigers have improved their spine immeasurably with the one addition. Getty Images / ESPN

Tigers - 6th

9. Apisai Koroisau, 7. Jarome Luai, 6. Lachlan Galvin, 1. Jahream Bula

We have yet to see this spine in action, but the addition of Jarome Luai brings a degree of experience and competitiveness that should see the Tigers rocket up the ladder in 2025. Koroisau, Galvin and Bula have already proven themselves to be the Tigers' best players and with Luai calling the shots, this spine makes its way into the Top 6 of NRL combinations.

Sharks - 5th

9. Blayke Brailey, 7. Nicho Hynes, 6. Braydon Trindall, 1. Will Kennedy

Often underrated, the Sharks' spine proved itself in 2024 leading the club to within one win of the grand final. Hynes grows in confidence every game, Kennedy is rock-solid and threatening from fullback, while Trindall and Brailey have advanced beyond the emerging stars label to show representative level abilities. Together they will look to drive the Sharks towards a second premiership.

Panthers - 4th

9. Mitch Kenny, 7. Nathan Cleary, 6. Blaize Talangi, 1. Dylan Edwards

With the departure of Jarome Luai the Panthers spine is obviously not ranked as high as it could be. Blaize Talangi is yet to prove himself in the No.6 jersey and will have to fit into the Panthers system. Still, with arguably the best halfback in the competition, incumbent New South Wales fullback Edwards and ever-improving hooker Kenny, they are a formidable unit.

The Sea Eagles halves pairing of Luke Brooks and Daly Cherry-Evans proved itself in 2024. Getty Images / ESPN

Sea Eagles - 3rd

9. Lachlan Croker 7. Daly Cherry-Evans, 6. Luke Brooks, 1. Tom Trbojevic

Cherry-Evans and Brooks proved last season that they are capable of forming an impressive twin-blade halves combination for the Sea Eagles. With Tom Trbojevic, one of the most lethal fullbacks in the NRL, lurking about for any opportunities created on either side of the ruck or up the middle, running off Croker, there are plenty of points in this Sea Eagles spine. The left and right kicking games of DCE and Brooks adds another valuable weapon.

Broncos - 2nd

9. Ben Hunt, 7. Adam Reynolds, 6. Ezra Mam, 9. Reece Walsh

The Broncos' spine has a formidable combination of experience, raw speed and exciting talent. Hunt will start the season in Mam's No.6 jersey with Billy Walters and Cory Paix fighting for the hooking role. The return of Mam from suspension will add the necessary spark to the spine justifying its lofty ranking. Broncos fans will be hoping Reynolds can remain fit through the long season.

Storm - 1st

9. Harry Grant, 7. Jahrome Hughes, 6. Cameron Munster, 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen

The Storm have assembled one of the finest spines in NRL history. They have consistently carried the club to success, falling just one win short of the title last season. Injuries have interrupted the combination in recent years, but when they are all fully fit and firing they make the Storm one of the top teams in the competition.