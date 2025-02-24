Open Extended Reactions

The NRL future of Papua New Guinea international Justin Olam is under a cloud as the Wests Tigers centre battles an ongoing knee injury.

Olam has been absent from the Tigers' two pre-season games and is considering a medical retirement that would end the 31-year-old's rags-to-riches NRL career.

AAP reported last year how the former Dally M centre of the year had been undergoing platelet-rich plasma injections in a bid to get back on the field due to knee issues which had followed him from his time at Melbourne.

Olam underwent off-season surgery but did not return to full running with the Tigers until January.

The Tigers are expected to sit down for talks with Olam's management over the coming weeks to discuss the best route forward for the 14-time PNG international.

Justin Olam of the Tigers is tackled. Matt King/Getty Images

His retirement on medical grounds could wipe money from the Tigers' cap and open up a roster spot as they attempt to offload prop David Klemmer at the same time.

The development came as fellow Tigers centre Brent Naden received good news, told he would only miss six-to-eight weeks with a dislocated kneecap.

Naden was left withering in pain during an awkward tackle in the Tigers' trial win over Parramatta on Friday night, when his leg was twisted as he went to ground.

There had been initial fears he could have suffered an ACL rupture, but scans have cleared any damage to that ligament and he should return within two months.

His injury, coupled with Olam's issues, do leave the Tigers with headaches in their centres ahead of the round-one clash with Newcastle next Friday.

Adam Doueihi is expected to play on one edge, while Starford To'a will likely now start on the other.

Olam has only played 13 times for the joint-venture club since he was part of a swap deal that led to Shawn Blore joining the Storm.

On his day, Olam was one of the game's most powerful and devastating centres with his lack of self-preservation and durability what endeared him to fans.

He scored the opening try in the 2020 grand final in which Melbourne beat Penrith after being plucked from the Queensland Cup's PNG Hunters.

Olam has been one of the few Hunters players to make the jump up to NRL level and has been sceptical of the NRL's plans to introduce a team playing out of Port Moresby into the competition by 2028.