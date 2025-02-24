New Titans halves running down a dream: Brimson

Open Extended Reactions

Melbourne are the masters of turning fullbacks into elite halves, and Gold Coast five-eighth AJ Brimson insists the Titans can do the same.

Brimson made the point that the Titans won't copy what the Storm did with former fullbacks Cameron Munster and Jahrome Hughes, now both elite halves.

However, the template is there, and in cahoots with new No.7 Jayden Campbell the Titans are aiming to return to finals football for the first time since 2021.

Brimson and Campbell are both former fullbacks known for their running games. That won't change to some extent, but their game management capacity will need to be on song.

The pair shone in the 26-18 trial win over the Dolphins, with Brimson scoring two tries.

Jayden Campbell makes a break to score a try for the Titans. Photo by Matt Blyth/Getty Images

"We don't look at Storm and try and play the same way, but it is a good confidence booster knowing that their spine four or five years ago is probably similar to what ours is now," Brimson said.

"They've got three fullbacks that have all kind of moulded into their own positions. JC's a very skilful player who can play six, seven or one, probably other positions too.

"So (we're) not trying to copy Storm, but it is good to see that they've made that transition as well.

"I love being just in the spine at six or one. I just have to tackle a bit more (at five-eighth), so that's a bit annoying, but that's life.

"In terms of attack, it's very similar. I got a lot of hands on the ball (against the Dolphins). I just want to have an impact on the game in attack."

Veteran half Kieran Foran, who was slated to make a switch to a No.14 role in 2025, is set for up to 12 weeks on the sidelines with a biceps tear.

That should give Brimson and Campbell an extended run.

"We have seen teams in the competition take on that style, bringing in fullbacks and turning them into halves, and it is no different with our guys," Foran said.

"They are both natural ball runners, but they have both got an incredible ability to play eyes-up footy and have the skill to execute on top of that.

"I think the way they have worked together in the pre-season will hold them in good stead for the season.

"They have had a few injuries the last couple of years, but if they can find that consistency on the field they will be dangerous week in and week out."

Brimson has put behind him the injury woes of last year.

"The groin's been really good - touch wood - this pre-season, so I actually haven't missed a session for pre-season," he said.

"It's good to be able to stride out and feel dangerous again and take on fullbacks."