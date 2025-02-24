Two Raiders involved in Las Vegas altercation

Open Extended Reactions

Canberra duo Morgan Smithies and Hudson Young will be forced to front the media after becoming embroiled in the NRL's first Las Vegas behavioural issue.

The Raiders confirmed on Monday that Smith and Young had found themselves in hot water, after clashing on the first night of the Raiders' camp last week.

It's believed the duo had enjoyed a night out, when a hotel mix up left one of them without a room at the NRL's preferred hotel of Resorts World in Las Vegas.

Hudson Young is one of the Raiders in hot water in Las Vegas. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

The pair, who are known to be close friends, were then involved in a physical altercation in a hotel elevator before security were called.

Both Young and Smithies were removed from the hotel, before later being allowed to return when club officials were informed.

Police did not become involved, and while there were initial concerns about a possible weapon, it was later confirmed to be an inflatable baseball bat.

The Raiders have since ordered the duo to front the media on Monday morning (Tuesday AEDT), where they will be quizzed about the incident.

Neither are expected to be sent home, with both set to be named to face the Warriors in the NRL season opener at Allegiant Stadium this weekend.

The clash is the first off-field behavioural problem to beset the NRL in Sin City, after a largely incident free first visit their last year.

On that trip, the main issue was a verbal altercation between the Sydney Roosters' Spencer Leniu and Brisbane players in a hotel corridor, following Leniu's racial slur against Bronco Ezra Mam.

That incident did not become physical, and hotel security were not called.

Otherwise, Manly, South Sydney, the Roosters and Broncos left the USA without any off-field matters.

Canberra, Penrith and the Warriors are all spending the entire week in Las Vegas this year before the game, and have given their players free rein to enjoy themselves.