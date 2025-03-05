Family first as cyclone mayhem bears down on Brisbane

Open Extended Reactions

The news filtered through on Tuesday afternoon that the AFL was going to postpone two games scheduled to be played in the Brisbane, Gold Coast region as Cyclone Alfred approached, threatening mayhem. The AFL season was set to launch on Thursday night with the blockbuster clash between reigning premiers Brisbane Lions and Geelong at the Gabba, while the Suns were set to host the Bombers on Saturday. It was a blow to the AFL, but one that made perfect sense with the likelihood that both venues would be inundated with rain.

Not long after the AFL decision the NRL announced that it was moving the Dolphins' Round 1 clash with the Rabbitohs from Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium to Parramatta's CommBank Stadium. First reactions had many applauding the nimbleness of the NRL, another victory of sorts over the rival code, nothing stopping rugby league's premier competition.

Ominous clouds roll in across the Brisbane skyline. Albert Perez/Getty Images

With the sound of back patting still in the air, another aspect, which may have escaped the consideration of most, was brought to light in emphatic fashion. Bree Nikorima, the partner of Dolphins five-eighth Kodi Nikorima, who is six months pregnant and has two young children, lashed out at the NRL for its decision.

"Because a game of football is THAT IMPORTANT," she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. "Leaving the families behind to ride out the direct line of cyclone alone. Some with no support at all.

"I'm 6 months pregnant with 2 young kids in an area that can flood, disgusting. Do better NRL."

Most fans tend to overlook the human side of the game, and the social media reaction to Bree Nikorima's outcry was predictably harsh. Many stated that her husband was being paid handsomely to play the game, and that the game must go on wherever possible. Others pointed out that emergency workers and first responders would also be away from their families during the cyclone and that the Nikorima family, unlike others, had the support of the club and the financial means to ensure their own safety.

Kodi Nikorima of the Dolphins. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Still others pointed to the 2020 COVID season when the entire New Zealand Warriors organisation voluntary left their homes and families behind for the entire season to ensure the continuation of the NRL. Others became instant meteorological experts, no doubt graduating from Facebook University with honours, to point out that a Category 2 cyclone wasn't really that bad.

Kodi Nikorima, Mark Nicholls and Kenny Bromwich have since withdrawn from the Dolphins squad that traveled to Sydney on Wednesday. It is a blow to coach Kristian Woolf who faces his first game in charge without his first choice five-eighth. He is already up against former Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett, who will have his Rabbitohs primed for a big upset.

Those arguing in support of the Dolphins players have noted that the Broncos players and staff have also been dragged away from their homes and families. They are in Sydney for Thursday night's clash with the Roosters. Cyclone Alfred is now expected to make landfall late on Friday, striking at the heart of the Brisbane area, and new Broncos coach Michael Maguire appreciates the concerns.

Massive waves pound the coast of northern New South Wales. DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images

"The club has been really proactive," Maguire said on Wednesday.

"Our chief executive (Donaghy) flew down (to Sydney) last night and turned around and went straight back to town to make sure everyone is safe while the team is down here.

"They are talking to and getting out to the partners and the wives to make sure they are safe through this situation."

Dolphins boss Terry Reader said the club had moved to help with players' families at this difficult time.

"Any of our players and travelling staff's partners that are worried about not having their partners around, we are going to put them up in a hotel in the city so they have more security around being with each other," Reader said.

"Everyone is apprehensive about what is happening and we are making sure we do everything we can to make everyone more comfortable and put our players' and partners' minds at ease."

The NRL made the decision after consulting and receiving the co-operation of both the Dolphins and the Rabbitohs. The move was made with the safety of players, fans and the community considered the highest priority. They may have underestimated the concerns of the families.

So, was it inconsiderate of the NRL to drag players away from their families and homes at this time of climatic uncertainty? Family over career is a legitimate choice, no matter what your profession or how much you are being paid.

If the Dolphins are happy to accommodate those players who would prefer to be with their loved ones during this difficult time, then everyone else should be happy.

Regardless, the NRL will go on.