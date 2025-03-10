Dolphins, Titans fly south early to escape floods

Open Extended Reactions

The Dolphins have flown to Newcastle and the Gold Coast will relocate their Round 2 NRL preparations to Sydney on Tuesday because of the devastating impact of ex-tropical cyclone Alfred on their training bases.

Des Hasler's Titans play the Bulldogs at Belmore Sports Ground on Sunday but are unable to train at their Parkwood base due to flooding in the aftermath of the cyclone.

The Dolphins, who are without electricity at their Redcliffe base and unable to train at a flooded Kayo Stadium, left on Monday evening for Newcastle where they will prepare for their showdown with the Knights on Thursday night.

They will train in Newcastle on Tuesday and then have their captain's run on Wednesday.

"We have worked with the NRL since Sunday to get the boys down to Newcastle early," Dolphins CEO Terry Reader told AAP.

The partnership between the former Brisbane Jets' NRL bid and foundation premiership club Newtown Jets would be based west of Brisbane in Ipswich, if given a licence by the ARL Commission. Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

"That will allow our team to have training sessions and get their preparation done before Thursday night's game. Newcastle have helped us out."

Titans boss Steve Mitchell said water was sitting well above the crossbar on the team's training field and that the safety of players and staff was paramount.

He said the club's dojo facility used for warm-up, wrestle and indoor training had also been damaged by the wild conditions.

"With our high-performance centre unusable for training this week, we will send our team to Sydney early to ensure they can properly prepare for our first game of the season," Mitchell said.

"At the end of what will have been a big week for our community, we hope that a great result against the Bulldogs on Sunday will bring our members and fans some much-needed joy.

"For many people on the coast and across our region, the last few days have been challenging to say the least as families have dealt with the rain and winds that have battered their homes.

"Our thoughts as a club are for those across our region that are doing it tough as a result of this weather event and immense rainfall that has followed.

"Working with our players, staff and their families, we first needed to check on the welfare of our people to make sure they were OK, and we've offered our support to those who need it most."

The Dolphins flew home from Friday night's 16-14 loss to South Sydney on Saturday afternoon.

They were initially set to take an early charter flight on Saturday morning, but there were not enough air traffic controllers available in Queensland for them to make that trip.

The squad was eventually able to leave and land in Toowoomba in the afternoon, before catching a bus back to home base.

Three players -- Mark Nicholls, Kodi Nikorima and 18th man Kenny Bromwich -- sat out the Rabbitohs game to be with loved ones and prepare their homes for the flooding that was forecast.

The Dolphins were originally scheduled to fly to Newcastle this Wednesday to prepare for their Round 2 clash, but left two days early once it became clear the situation in Brisbane was untenable to prepare for an NRL match

"Our club has not had power since we got back on Saturday night," Reader said.