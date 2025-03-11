Why Hazelton spurned rivals to ink Sharks deal

Open Extended Reactions

After securing his long-term NRL future with an improved deal at Cronulla, rough-and-ready front-rower Tom Hazelton is relieved the Sharks will continue to cover his most vital expense: electrical tape.

"If I had to pay for my own, I'd be broke, mate," Hazelton told AAP on Tuesday, a day after inking a three-year contract extension.

The 26-year-old has quickly become a favourite at Shark Park since making his debut for the club in 2022 due to his no-nonsense running style and his throwback look.

Tom Hazelton of the Sharks. Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images

"I started (using tape) to keep the hair out of my eyes but the older I got, the less hair I had," Hazelton said.

"I shaved my head in year nine for a cancer shave and already had a bald spot, receding hairline, I knew then I was on a slippery slope."

But Hazleton's form at the back end of last year also began to catch the eye of rival NRL sides after his emergence as a front-rower with a nose for the tryline.

The 198cm prop commanded significant interest from St George Illawarra and the Warriors.

But the prop's retention by Cronulla is seen as a shot in the arm for coach Craig Fitzgibbon's hopes of leading the Sharks to a second premiership.

"I met with some really good, impressive coaches who gave me a lot to think about," Hazelton said.

"I didn't really have it done until we got back from Vegas but when I met back up with the club it was a relief to get it done.

"I'm appreciative of the time and effort I got from the other clubs I was speaking with as well.

"Where I started a few years ago, on a 10-week training contract, to now securing another three years - it's massive for me and my partner.

"It's no surprise that since (Fitzgibbon) has come in the success that we've had - obviously we haven't won anything yet but we're building something special here and we all want to stay around and be coached by him."

As well as Hazelton, who has 10 tries in 45 NRL appearances, Cronulla have Cameron McInnes, Oregon Kaufusi, Toby Rudolf, Teig Wilton and Addin Fonua-Blake locked up for at least the next two seasons.

Hazelton spoke of his admiration for Fonua-Blake and said the ex-Warriors front-rower had quickly assumed his position as the leader of the Sharks pack.

Fonua-Blake's arrival has been spoken of as a circuit breaker for Cronulla as they look to turn their immense promise into premierships.

The Sharks were beaten 28-22 by four-time defending premiers Penrith in Las Vegas and Hazelton feels his side is beginning to close the gap.

"We've always believed that we can beat anyone who is put in front of us when we play our best," Hazelton said.

"I don't think we were at our best in Vegas, but (I know) we're building something special."