Humphreys kicks South Sydney to win over Dragons

Open Extended Reactions

Jamie Humphreys has kicked South Sydney to the most unlikely 2-0 start to the season, with his late field goal against St George Illawarra icing a 25-24 comeback.

Not even South Sydney's first-choice half a month ago, Humphreys proved why he has won the Rabbitohs' No.7 jersey with ultimate composure on Saturday.

After the Rabbitohs fought back from 24-12 down in the second half, Humphreys slotted a 30-metre field goal with five minutes to play to give his side the lead.

The feat was more impressive given the play looked to have broken down with Cody Walker spilling the ball backwards and Humphreys receiving a poor pass.

Peter Mamouzelos of the Rabbitohs celebrates scoring a try with team mates Brett Hemmings/Getty Images

The situation infuriated Dragons coach Shane Flanagan, who blasted his team's lack of desire and ability to put pressure on the Rabbitohs No.7.

But for Humphreys it capped a magical fortnight, after he also helped the Rabbitohs beat the Dolphins last week in only his second NRL game.

"He's very confident in himself," Souths coach Wayne Bennett said.

"He doesn't see anything as a challenge. Goal-kicking for us, doing all our long kicks, dropped a field goal today. We haven't put any pressure on him to do that.

"He has just stood up and put his hand up and said 'I could do that'. We won the game last week on his goal-kicking and we won again tonight on his goal-kicking."

With just one NRL game to his name at Manly before this year, Humphreys was expected to start the year behind $700,000 English recruit Lewis Dodd.

But he starred in the Charity Shield and claimed the No.7 jersey in round one when Dodd was suspended, before keeping it for this week with Dodd playing NSW Cup.

His situation typifies South Sydney's.

They would have been long odds to start the season 2-0 when Cameron Murray and Latrell Mitchell went down within minutes of each other at Rabbitohs training last month.

Souths scored less tries than the Dragons on Saturday, had less time with the ball, ran less metres, missed more tackles and made more errors.

They were also down to two men on the bench midway through the second half, with backrowers Tallis Duncan (hamstring) and Jai Arrow (repeated HIAs) out.

And while Clint Gutherson put on an attacking masterclass for the Dragons, both Flanagan and Bennett said it was clear the Rabbitohs wanted it more.

"It shows the spirit of the club and spirit of the players," Bennett said.

"At 24-12 and they were all over us and doing high fives and thought they'd won the game. We kept turning up."

The other positives for South Sydney were fullback Jye Gray and hooker Peter Mamouzelos.

With Bennett declaring his interest in Sydney Roosters No.9 Brandon Smith, Mamouzelos scored one try out of dummy-half and put Sean Keppie over for an equaliser late.

Keppie's try added to Flanagan's anger, as did the fact his team failed to take a shot at field goal late when they were 30 metres out and had a stoppage in play.

Gutherson set up two tries for winger Tyrell Sloan and another two in the second half, but any joy was quickly diminshed.

"It's not good enough," Flanagan said.

"I am really really disappointed, because that is not what this team showed me in the trials or pre-season training.

"You wouldn't want to be my players for the next 10 or 12 days. It's not going to be pretty."