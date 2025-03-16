Edwards set for stint out, Trbojevic hamstring in clear

Penrith have been thrown a curveball ahead of their grand final rematch against Melbourne, with fullback Dylan Edwards to be sidelined for up to three games.
On the same day Manly breathed a sigh of relief with Tom Trbojevic cleared of a hamstring tear, Penrith were handed indifferent news on their star No.1.
Panthers officials had initially hoped Edwards would be fine, but scans have now confirmed a low-grade strain for the NSW State of Origin fullback.
It means Edwards will miss Thursday night's bumper clash with the Storm, as well the following week's match against South Sydney.
There is some chance he will return in time for the Panthers' round-five game against North Queensland.
Edwards' injury comes after the Panthers suffered one of the biggest upsets of their five-year dynasty on Friday night, beaten 38-32 by an undermanned Roosters.
Meanwhile the news was good at Manly, with Trbojevic to push to play Canberra next Sunday.
Trbojevic underwent scans on Sunday morning after failing to finish their 36-16 loss to the Warriors on Friday night, after experiencing hamstring tightness.
The Sea Eagles had remained confident their No.1 was not seriously injured, labelling the scans as "precautionary".
That confidence was justified with scans showing no tear in Trbojevic's left hamstring, the 28-year-old only feeling general soreness and tightness.
He will be monitored this week and is a chance to play the Raiders at 4 Pines Park.
In more good news for Manly, captain Daly Cherry-Evans is also confident he can play in that match after back spasms also finished his game early on Friday.
Cherry-Evans is being monitored, but the 36-year-old is believed to be feeling well after landing back in Sydney from Auckland on Saturday.
Any prolonged absence to either of the pair would have spelled trouble for the Sea Eagles, who rely heavily on their two strike weapons.
Manly's record with Trbojevic in their side goes from 37 wins in 57 matches since the start of 2021, compared with 15 victories in 46 games without him.
The 2021 Dally M Medal winner has suffered six previous hamstring tears, with three in each leg, but another injury has now seemingly been avoided.
The scan results come as particularly good news to Manly given Trbojevic and Cherry-Evans both starred in their round-one flogging of North Queensland, before the side came crashing down to earth in New Zealand.