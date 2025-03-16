Edwards set for stint out, Trbojevic hamstring in clear

Open Extended Reactions

Penrith have been thrown a curveball ahead of their grand final rematch against Melbourne, with fullback Dylan Edwards to be sidelined for up to three games.

On the same day Manly breathed a sigh of relief with Tom Trbojevic cleared of a hamstring tear, Penrith were handed indifferent news on their star No.1.

Panthers officials had initially hoped Edwards would be fine, but scans have now confirmed a low-grade strain for the NSW State of Origin fullback.

It means Edwards will miss Thursday night's bumper clash with the Storm, as well the following week's match against South Sydney.

There is some chance he will return in time for the Panthers' round-five game against North Queensland.

Edwards' injury comes after the Panthers suffered one of the biggest upsets of their five-year dynasty on Friday night, beaten 38-32 by an undermanned Roosters.

Meanwhile the news was good at Manly, with Trbojevic to push to play Canberra next Sunday.

Trbojevic underwent scans on Sunday morning after failing to finish their 36-16 loss to the Warriors on Friday night, after experiencing hamstring tightness.