Cowboys crack first NRL win after Clifford double

Jake Clifford has tightened his grip on North Queensland's halfback jersey, scoring a maiden NRL career double to help the Cowboys to their first victory of the NRL season.

The 27-year-old was instrumental as North Queensland ran in 22 unanswered points to build their lead over Canberra before sealing a rousing 30-20 victory at Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

"We had some anxious moments, but I'm really proud of the team and the club and how we've stuck together as I guess it's been a difficult three weeks," Cowboys coach Todd Payten said.

"And tonight we won off the back of our D (defence) -- a real gritty performance.

"We defended with 12 men there in the second half and there was a couple of big plays made at the end ... so pleased about the desire and the want to make things happen."

Clifford returned to Townsville in 2024 after stints at Newcastle and Super League club Hull FC, but only managed eight games last year season.

Following offseason hernia surgery, he started the year in the Queensland Cup with youngster Thomas Duffy given the first opportunity at No.7.

But Clifford got his chance last round against Brisbane before helping the Cowboys snap their three-game losing streak in Saturday's twilight clash.

Joseph Tapine got his team off to the best possible start, spinning his way to a 10th-minute try however the Raiders skipper, in his first game back from suspension, was put on report for an alleged chicken-wing tackle midway through the half.

After a Canberra penalty goal Cowboys winger Murray Taulagi started a try-scoring spree with three within eight minutes, including Clifford's two.

The Cairns product, who has been linked with a return to the UK, came up trumps after a dropped ball by Raiders fullback Kaeo Weekes and then charged on to a booming Tom Dearden kick for his second.

That set up a 16-8 halftime lead for the hosts, which was soon out to 22-8 with PNG winger Robert Derby crossing for his first ever NRL try.

Canberra, who were coming off a disappointing loss to Manly, kept fighting with Xavier Savage leaping high for a spectacular four-pointer.

The visitors closed to a four-point deficit when they took advantage of a Coen Hess sin bin for repeated team infringements to send winger Savelio Tamale across the line in the 63rd minute.

Corey Horsburgh then joined his skipper Tapine in going on report for a dangerous tackle, while earlier in the game Josh Papalii went on twice in two minutes for alleged high shots.

Scott Drinkwater nailed the Horsburgh penalty and then Savage blew a chance for his team to draw level by ignoring a wide-open Owen Pattie after making a break.

Cowboys captain Dearden iced the win with five minutes remaining with some individual brilliance, splitting the defence for their fifth try of the night.

"I thought our attack was poor tonight," a disappointed Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said.

"I think they were prepared to probably work longer in the game than we were."

He refused to point the finger at any individuals including youngster Weekes, who had an unhappy game.

"Kaeo is a very talented football player and I've got no dramas whatsoever with him," Stuart said of the 23-year-old.

"If there's a fullback out there that's never spilled a ball I don't know them ... all he needs to know he's got the coach's confidence, he's our fullback, he's a great player and I know he's got the support of the whole group."