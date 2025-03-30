NRL Snakes and Ladders: Bulldogs in rare air at top of board

Open Extended Reactions

We have something new for the 2025 NRL season. With last season's final table acting as a starting order, each week we will move teams up, down or nowhere at all, depending on their performances on the weekend.

This weekend the Bulldogs jumped on a ladder to the top of the board with their impressive win over the Sharks, while the Storm caught a snake at Kogarah. The Warriors found a ladder against the Tigers at Campbelltown, while the Eels remain glued to the bottom of the board.

The results won't match the 2025 NRL competition ladder, but will give an alternative indication of how well each team is traveling.

Last year's finishing order: 1. Storm, 2. Panthers, 3. Roosters, 4. Sharks, 5. Cowboys, 6. Bulldogs, 7. Sea Eagles, 8. Knight, 9. Raiders, 10. Dolphins, 11. Dragons, 12. Broncos, 13. Warriors, 14. Titans, 15. Eels, 16. Rabbitohs, 17. Tigers

1. Bulldogs - ladder up 2

When Jaeman Salmon, sporting a bleached white shock of hair, was trampled early by Addin Fonua-Blake it looked as though the Sharks were going to assert their authority at home. But, the Bulldogs stuck to their strengths, defending frantically and completing their sets regularly. They scored the first try of the match when Bailey Hayward put a juggling Jacob Preston through the defensive line 10 metres out. In what was their most impressive performance in years, the Bulldogs attack put on plays that we haven't seen before, they chased every kick with a wall of defenders and tackled everything that moved in a Sharks jersey.

2. Sea Eagles - ladder up 2

Manly picked up where they left off at 4 Pines Park, scoring their first try against the hapless Eels through a simple chain passing movement inside their own half that sent Jason Saab on his way downfield where he simply ran through the fullback's tackle to score. The Sea Eagles completed their first 12 sets and enjoyed a generous contribution from the referee who managed to pick apart the ill-disciplined Eels. Tom Trbojevic, with both legs strapped, was having clear mobility issues and didn't return for the second half. The Eels fought well after the break before two back-to-back tries sealed it for the home side.

3. Storm - snake down 2

With the rain pelting down at Kogarah the Storm took on the Dragons with neither team respecting the awful conditions enough. The Storm spent plenty of the first half deep in attack, but spilt the slippery ball several times as the Dragons defence scrambled to keep them out. Tyran Wishart did a fair job in the wet, but the absence of Jahrome Hughes was noticeable, as the Storm lacked the cohesion that is usually a signature of the way they dismantle opponents. With the scoreboard untroubled 16 minutes before halftime the Storm received three straight penalties and decided to kick for goal with the last to take a 2-0 lead. It was indicative of a lacklustre display that eventually saw the Storm fall to the greater commitment of the fired-up Dragons.

4. Warriors - ladder up 1

The Warriors showed great patience in trying conditions in Campbelltown. They stuck with their power game and while trading tries with the Tigers, never panicked, backing control over excessive creativity. The Warriors forwards were relentless and Luke Metcalf seems to improve each week. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad made some big plays in defence and in the end the Warriors were able to take advantage of the Tigers' frantic, unstructured play and the errors that resulted in the slippery conditions.

5. Sharks - snake down 3

The Sharks started with some brutal running and defence, but they also made some very simple mistakes, like not having a dummy-half at a restart and dropping the ball cold at first receiver. They showed some flashes of backline brilliance and finally cracked the Bulldogs' desperate defence with eight minutes remaining in the first half. But, they were pretty much silenced after that. The Bulldogs dominated territory in the second half and the Sharks grew frustrated as their efforts with the ball were constantly repelled.

6. Broncos - ladder up 4

The rain belted down at Suncorp Stadium as the Broncos visited co-tenants the Dolphins. Despite the conditions, the Broncos controlled the game nicely with Adam Reynolds and Ben Hunt's experience showing. They scored the first two tries of the game, before the Dolphins troubled the scoreboard. Into the second half tries to Kotoni Staggs and a second to Gehamat Shibasaki wrapped up the result. The Broncos forwards dominated in the wet, before the halves set the backline on their way.

Gehamat Shibasaki scores a try for the Broncos. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

7. Raiders - snake down 1

Canberra journeyed north where they were greeted by tropical conditions, considered oppressive enough to require drinks breaks. They crossed for the first try through a bullocking run by Joseph Tapine after 10 minutes. Their defensive resolve saw them hold out the Cowboys for 25 minutes, before an error saw a try scored in the corner by Murray Taulagi. The weariness was starting to take effect, with high balls being dropped and Jake Clifford scoring another try after a weaving run. Halftime couldn't come soon enough for the staggering Green Machine as Clifford crossed again pilfering a high ball from the grasp of Savage. They scored two good tries after the break, but couldn't prevent he Cowboys from scoring two of their own.

8. Rabbitohs - ladder up 4

The Rabbitohs continued to impress early as they opened up the Panthers twice with their fabled left-hand attack. Keaon Koloamatangi crossed twice in the first half through some uncharacteristically brittle Panthers' defence. Cody Walker was masterful with the ball in hand and off the boot. It was all over before oranges, although Wayne Bennett would not have been happy with them losing the second half 18-0. Still, the Rabbitohs proved that they are not going away, despite their humbling by the Sharks a week earlier.

9. Tigers - snake down 2

At a soggy Campbelltown the Tigers had issues handling the big Warriors pack early. The first try of the match went to winger Adam Pompey who rumbled through the middle of the Tigers defence from 20 metres out. They scored their first try with Fonua Pole making a similar mess of the Warriors' defence. Trading try for try into the second half, it was the Tigers who appeared to break through with two straight to claim a 24-18 lead. With tensions flaring into several altercations, the Tigers blew two chances to score crucial tries, before the Warriors scored with 10 minutes to go to level the scores before accepting a penalty in front to go two points up. The Tigers threw the ball around wildly in the closing minutes to no avail.

10. Dragons - ladder up 3

When the Dragons received their first penalty, 32 minutes into the game, the crowd at Kogarah roared and shortly after roared even louder as Clint Gutherson worked some magic to put Valentine Holmes over out wide. The torrential rain was contributing to a sloppy game, but so was the ferocious defence from both teams. Late in the second half with the scores locked 8-8, the Storm had a try disallowed and the momentum swung in favour of the home team. Jacob Liddle crashed over to break the deadlock with 11 minutes remaining and the Dragons were able to hold on from there for a memorable upset victory.

Valentine Holmes crossed the first try of the afternoon in the 34th minute before Papenhuyzen gave Melbourne an 8-6 lead. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

11. Knights - bye - steady

12. Panthers - snake down 4

The depleted Panthers really struggled early against the Rabbitohs, helping their opponents to a 28-0 halftime advantage, through simple mistakes and defensive lapses. Dane Laurie was out of his depth at fullback, spilling kicks, being trampled in the last line of defence and offering little in attack. To their credit they stormed back after the break scoring all the points and putting a real fright in the Rabbitohs. Still the return of Nathan Cleary can't come soon enough for the struggling reigning premiers.

13. Titans - ladder up 1

The Titans travelled to Sydney determined to improve on their one win out of two games played. They stuck with the Roosters through the first half and into the second. Their scrambling defence cut short several Roosters try-scoring opportunities, most of them set up by the elusive running of James Tedesco. The Titans managed to stick with the home team long enough to break them. Gold Coast proving that they have too much talent to be struggling near the bottom of the ladder again this year.

14. Cowboys - ladder up 1

The steamy conditions in Townsville suited the home team, especially when you consider Canberra's climate. The Cowboys competed well early, throwing the ball around while butchering some genuine opportunities. After falling behind 8-0, the Cowboys took advantage of some tiring Raiders, capitalising on two handling errors to score two tries before the break, the second from a mesmorising run by Jake Clifford who probed the Raiders defence from 19 metres out before cutting through a gap. He followed up shortly after by taking a bomb from the grasp of Xavier Savage to score with five minutes remaining before the break. It was enough to give them a match-winning lead.

15. Roosters - snake down 6

The Roosters were desperate to win this one at home, but the Titans refused to be pushovers. Fullback James Tedesco was at his scything best despite the ice-like surface. As the game moved into the second half with the scores locked at 6-6, the Titans broke the deadlock with a penalty goal before a Dominic Young try put the Roosters ahead. It was all Titans from that point on with Jayden Campbell proving difficult to stop. The severity of the Roosters' fall is due to the number of clubs below them finding ladders on the weekend

16. Dolphins - steady

Winless the Dolphins were desperate to collect two points in this home game at Suncorp Stadium. They managed to stick with the Broncos, but once again lacked the finishing touches needed to get on top. They look very good at times, but definitely not for the full 80 minutes.

17. Eels - steady

The struggling Eels were their own worst enemy early in the clash at Brookvale. They kept giving the home team the ball through ill-discipline and the Sea Eagles took advantage, as they almost always do at Brookvale. The Eels' defence had plenty of holes in it and Manly cut through, without stacking on the points. Zac Lomax and Isaiah Iongi were once again the best attacking options for the Eels, however the young fullback did make some errors in the slippery conditions. Rylie Smith once again added plenty of spark from the bench as the Eels started the second half well before opening up late.