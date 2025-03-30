Open Extended Reactions

Jarome Luai is expected to miss the biggest test of Wests Tigers' 2025 NRL so far as Benji Marshall's men hit the road to face the in-form Brisbane without their talismanic halfback.

Luai will be unavailable for the Tigers' reunion with former coach Michael Maguire at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday after he was slugged with a grade-two careless high tackle charge.

The Samoa international caught Warriors winger Ed Kosi flush on the cheek as he made a tackle midway through Sunday's clash at Campbelltown Stadium.

Jarome Luai of the Wests Tigers tackles James Fisher-Harris of the Warriors Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

The Warriors won 26-24, to deny the Tigers (2-2) the chance to seal three straight wins for the first time since 2018.

If he enters an early guilty plea Luai will miss the Broncos clash and be back on deck for the following weekend's trip to face Newcastle.

Should he challenge the charge, Luai would risk a two-game ban that would rub him out of both the Broncos and Knights games.

With Adam Douiehi a late scratching from Sunday's loss to the Warriors, Luai's absence will likely open the door for Latu Fainu to partner Lachlan Galvin in the halves.

Meanwhile, Tigers edge forward Alex Seyfarth was spared suspension for his careless high tackle on Warriors fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.