The NRL season continues to confound and confuse with last week's tipping an absolute nightmare.

This week we have several great games, and many of them are near impossible to predict with any confidence.

Good luck with your tips.

Thursday, April 3

GIO Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Savelio Tamale 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Sebastian Kris 5. Xavier Savage 6. Ethan Strange 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Josh Papali'i 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Matt Nicholson 13. Corey Horsburgh Bench: 14. Owen Pattie 15. Simi Sasagi 16. Morgan Smithies 17. Ata Mariota Reserves: 18. Danny Levi 19. Jed Stuart 20. Pasami Saulo 21. Trey Mooney 22. Adam Cook

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Samuel Stonestreet 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Mawene Hiroti 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Oregon Kaufusi 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes Bench: 14. Daniel Atkinson 15. Thomas Hazelton 16. Toby Rudolf 17. Tuku Hau Tapuha Reserves: 18. Jayden Berrell 19. Chris Veaila 20. Hohepa Puru 21. Jesse Colquhoun 22. Billy Burns

Officials

Referee: Todd Smith Touchies: Kasey Badger, Phil Henderson Bunker: Ashley Klein

Prediction: The Raiders struggled in the steamy Townsville conditions last week, becoming the first team this season to lose to the Cowboys. The Sharks were overwhelmed by the Bulldogs at home. Which team will bounce back best after a week of soul searching at training? The Raiders will be fired up at home, but the Sharks should have the class to beat them.

Tip: Sharks by 8

PointsBet odds: Raiders $2.35 (+3.5 $1.95) Sharks $1.60 (-3.5 $1.85)

Friday, April 4

CommBank Stadium, 6pm (AEST)

Panthers: 1. Daine Laurie 2. Paul Alamoti 3. Izack Tago 4. Thomas Jenkins 5. Casey McLean 6. Jack Cole 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Brad Schneider 15. Matt Eisenhuth 16. Liam Henry 17. Luke Garner Reserves: 18. Blaize Talagi 19. Mavrik Geyer 20. Luron Patea 21. Luke Sommerton 22. Jesse McLean

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Robert Derby 3. Jaxon Purdue 4. Viliami Vailea 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Tom Dearden 7. Jake Clifford 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Jason Taumalolo 11. John Bateman 12. Kai O'Donnell 13. Reuben Cotter Bench: 14. Sam McIntyre 15. Jeremiah Nanai 16. Griffin Neame 17. Coen Hess Reserves: 18. Harrison Edwards 19. Zac Laybutt 20. Thomas Duffy 21. Karl Lawton 22. Thomas Mikaele

Officials

Referee: Peter Gough Touchies: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski Bunker: Gerard Sutton

Prediction: The Panthers really struggled against the Rabbitohs last week without Nathan Cleary, while the Cowboys had their first win of the season against the Raiders. Cleary returns from his concussion break and will need a lot of support from his teammates to get the Panthers' title defence back on track.

Tip: Panthers by 10

PointsBet odds: Panthers $1.23 (-12.5 $1.90) Cowboys $4.20 (+12.5 $1.90)

Nathan Cleary of the Panthers weaves his magic against the Sharks. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Accor Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Rabbitohs: 1. Jye Gray 2. Isaiah Tass 3. Latrell Mitchell 4. Jack Wighton 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Cody Walker 7. Jamie Humphreys 8. Sean Keppie 9. Peter Mamouzelos 10. Tevita Tatola 11. Keaon Koloamatangi 12. Jai Arrow 13. Lachlan Hubner Bench: 14. Jayden Sullivan 15. Siliva Havili 16. Tallis Duncan 17. Davvy Moale Reserves: 18. Liam Le Blanc 19. Fletcher Myers 20. Lewis Dodd 21. Salesi Ataata 22. Thomas Fletcher

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Mark Nawaqanitawase 4. Robert Toia 5. Dominic Young 6. Sandon Smith 7. Chad Townsend 8. Lindsay Collins 9. Connor Watson 10. Naufahu Whyte 11. Angus Crichton 12. Siua Wong 13. Nat Butcher Bench: 14. Zach Dockar-Clay 15. Salesi Foketi 16. Blake Steep 17. Spencer Leniu Reserves: 18. Hugo Savala 19. Makahesi Makatoa 20. Ethan King 21. Billy Smith 22. Taylor Losalu

Officials

Referee: Adam Gee Touchies: David Munro, Matt Noyen Bunker: Grant Atkins

Prediction: The Rabbitohs were very impressive in the first half against the Panthers last week, while the Roosters allowed the Titans to finish over the top of them in the second half. Both teams will be fired up for this bitter rivalry, but you would have to think the Bunnies are travelling better.

Tip: Rabbitohs by 8

PointsBet odds: Rabbitohs $1.73 (-1.5 $1.85) Roosters $2.10 (+1.5 $1.95)

Latrell Mitchell returns to the Rabbitohs in the centres Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Saturday, April 5

CommBank Stadium, 3pm (AEST)

Eels: 1. Isaiah Iongi 2. Sean Russell 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Zac Lomax 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Dylan Brown 7. Dean Hawkins 8. Joe Ofahengaue 9. Ryley Smith 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Kitione Kautoga 13. J'maine Hopgood Bench: 14. Dylan Walker 15. Luca Moretti 16. Sam Tuivaiti 17. Dan Keir Reserves: 18. Joash Papali'i 19. Charlie Guymer 20. Bailey Simonsson 21. Brendan Hands 22. Ronald Volkman

Dragons: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Tyrell Sloan 3. Moses Suli 4. Valentine Holmes 5. Christian Tuipulotu 6. Kyle Flanagan 7. Lachlan Ilias 8. Toby Couchman 9. Damien Cook 10. David Klemmer 11. Luciano Leilua 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Jack de Belin Bench: 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Blake Lawrie 16. Hamish Stewart 17. Dylan Egan Reserves: 18. Mathew Feagai 19. Raymond Faitala-Mariner 20. Sione Finau 21. Lyhkan King-Togia 22. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga

Officials

Referee: Gerard Sutton Touchies: Drew Oultram Bunker: Kasey Badger

Prediction: The Eels put up a good fight against the Sea Eagles last week, but were never going to win. The Dragons upset the Storm in the wet at Kogarah and would have taken a lot of confidence from that effort. The danger for the Dragons is if they relax after the achievements of last week, thinking that this game is in the bag.

Tip: Dragons by 12

PointsBet odds: Eels $2.40 (+4.5 $1.90) Dragons $1.57 (-4.5 $1.90)

Cbus Super Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)

Titans: 1. Jaylan De Groot 2. Tony Francis 3. Brian Kelly 4. Phillip Sami 5. Jojo Fifita 6. AJ Brimson 7. Jayden Campbell 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Chris Randall 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 11. Klese Haas 12. Beau Fermor 13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Bench: 14. Sean Mullany 15. David Fifita 16. Jaimin Jolliffe 17. Brock Gray Reserves: 18. Arama Hau 19. Tom Weaver 20. Jacob Alick-Wiencke 21. Tukimihia Simpkins 22. Josiah Pahulu

Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jake Averillo 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Jack Bostock 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Daniel Saifiti 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Felise Kaufusi 11. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 12. Connelly Lemuelu 13. Max Plath Bench: 14. Kurt Donoghoe 15. Mark Nicholls 16. Ray Stone 17. Kenny Bromwich Reserves: 18. Sean O'Sullivan 19. Josh Kerr 20. Oryn Keeley 21. Max Feagai 22. Junior Tupou

Officials

Referee: Wyatt Raymond Touchies: Belinda Sharpe, Chris Sutton Bunker: Adam Gee

Prediction: The Titans were impressive last weekend in beating the Roosters, while the Dolphins fell to another defeat, this time at the hands of the Broncos. If the Titans can continue to play to their ability they should provide plenty of headaches to teams this year and the Dolphins will be no exception.

Tip: Titans by 10

PointsBet odds: Titans $1.50 (-5.5 $1.90) Dolphins $2.60 (+5.5 $1.90)

Suncorp Stadium Stadium, 7:35pm (AEST)

Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Selwyn Cobbo 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Jesse Arthars 6. Ben Hunt 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Patrick Carrigan 9. Cory Paix 10. Payne Haas 11. Jack Gosiewski 12. Brendan Piakura 13. Kobe Hetherington Bench: 14. Billy Walters 15. Corey Jensen 16. Xavier Willison 17. Jaiyden Hunt Reserves: 18. Tyson Smoothy 19. Deine Mariner 20. Martin Taupau 21. Benjamin Te Kura 22. Jock Madden

Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Adam Doueihi 4. Starford To'a 5. Luke Laulilii 6. Lachlan Galvin 7. Latu Fainu 8. Terrell May 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Fonua Pole 11. Samuela Fainu 12. Alex Seyfarth 13. Alex Twal Bench: 14. Tallyn Da Silva 15. Royce Hunt 16. Jack Bird 17. Sione Fainu Reserves: 18. Heath Mason 19. Kit Laulilii 20. Solomona Faataape 21. Reuben Porter 22. Tony Sukkar

Officials

Referee: Liam Kennedy Touchies: TBA Bunker: Ashley Klein

Prediction: The Broncos took care of the Dolphins last week in the heavy rain, while the Tigers mixed it with the Warriors in similar conditions but blew too many chances to wrap up the game. The Tigers are much improved from last year, but they are unlikely to be able to match the firepower of the Broncos in this clash. especially without Jarome Luai.

Tip: Broncos by 12

PointsBet odds: Broncos $1.15 (-17.5 $1.90) Tigers $5.50 (+17.5 $1.90)

Sunday, April 6

4 Pines Park, 4:05pm (AEST)

Sea Eagles: 1. Lehi Hopoate 2. Jason Saab 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Reuben Garrick 5. Clayton Faulalo 6. Luke Brooks 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Nathan Brown 9. Jazz Tevaga 10. Siosiua Taukeiaho 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jake Trbojevic Bench: 14. Jake Simpkin 15. Corey Waddell 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Toafofoa Sipley Reserves: 18. Aaron Schoupp 19. Jakob Arthur 20. Dean Matterson 21. Caleb Navale 22. Gordon Chan Kum Tong

Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. William Warbrick 3. Jack Howarth 4. Grant Anderson 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Tyran Wishart 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Shawn Blore 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Trent Loiero Bench: 14. Bronson Garlick 15. Alec MacDonald 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Lazarus Vaalepu Reserves: 18. Joe Chan 19. Kane Bradley 20. Sualauvi Faalogo 21. Moses Leo 22. Jahrome Hughes

Officials

Referee: Grant Atkins Touchies: Jon Stone, David Munro Bunker: Kasey Badger

Prediction: The Sea Eagles started well against the Eels last week, before taking their feet off the pedals after losing Tom Trbojevic at halftime. The Storm were upset by the Dragons in slippery conditions. This is almost impossible to pick with the Sea Eagles proving unbeatable at home this year, but the Storm rarely losing back-to-back games. Both teams missing a key player, I'm going with the Storm

Tip: Storm by 6

PointsBet odds: Sea Eagles $2.40 (+5.5 $1.90) Storm $1.57 (-5.5 $1.90)

PointsBet Stadium, 6:15pm (AEST)

Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Blake Wilson 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Bailey Hayward 7. Toby Sexton 8. Max King 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Daniel Suluka-Fifita 11. Josh Curran 12. Jacob Preston 13. Jaeman Salmon Bench: 14. Kurt Mann 15. Harry Hayes 16. Jack Todd 17. Kurtis Morrin Reserves: 19. Lipoi Hopoi 20. Blake Taaffe 21. Jake Turpin 22. Luke Smith 23. Jacob Kiraz

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. James Schiller 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Fletcher Sharpe 7. Jack Cogger 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Leo Thompson 11. Thomas Cant 12. Tyson Frizell 13. Adam Elliott Bench: 14. Jayden Brailey 15. Jack Hetherington 16. Jermaine McEwen 17. Mathew Croker Reserves: 18. Brodie Jones 19. Kyle McCarthy 20. Matthew Arthur 21. Jackson Hastings 22. Tyrone Thompson

Officials

Referee: Ashley Klein Touchies: Phil Henderson Bunker: Wyatt Raymond

Prediction: The Bulldogs were outstanding last week against the Sharks, despite missing some key players. The Knights had the week off after being thumped by the Titans the week before. If the Bulldogs can reproduce last week's effort they should comfortably account for the Knights, but something tells me this could be a lot tougher than expected.

Tip: Bulldogs by 4

PointsBet odds: Bulldogs $1.45 (-6.5 $1.90) Knights $2.75 (+6.5 $1.90)

BYE: Warriors

All odds correct at time of publication. Check pointsbet.com.au for the latest.