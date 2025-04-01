Souths settle on Mitchell's best fit in return

Open Extended Reactions

South Sydney fullback Latrell Mitchell will make his comeback from injury at left centre despite coach Wayne Bennett previously dismissing the idea.

Veteran winger Alex Johnston missed training on Tuesday, with the rib injury he suffered in the defeat of Penrith forcing him out of the Bunnies' Friday night grudge match against the Sydney Roosters.

Isaiah Tass and Mikaele Ravalawa will line up on the wings for Souths, while Jack Wighton switches to the right and will partner Mitchell in the centres.

Jye Gray remains at fullback, with Bennett rewarding the pocket rocket No.1 following an impressive opening month of form.

Gray is the surprise leader of the Dally M medal race through four rounds.

Latrell Mitchell returns to the Rabbitohs in the centres Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Mitchell's practice stint at centre comes less than two weeks after Bennett refuted suggestions he could play there when he returned from the hamstring injury that sidelined him to begin 2025.

But Johnston's subsequent injury gave the depleted Rabbitohs few options but to move Mitchell to the position at which he won two premierships with the Tricolours.

Outside back options Euan Aitken, Ty Munro and Campbell Graham are also injured, while fringe first-grade outside backs Fletcher Myers and Bayleigh Bentley-Hape trained with the reserves on Tuesday.

"Wherever (Mitchell) fits into our footy side, he's going to do the job to the best of his ability," said forward Jai Arrow.

"I know if I'm playing Latrell, I wouldn't like to see him at left centre, especially with the strike they've already got there.

"I'm sure if I'm (left winger) 'Tassy' this week, I'm licking my lips about scoring tries."

Souths prop Junior Tatola was similarly supportive of Mitchell playing on the left side.

Some of the superstar's best and most destructive performances have come at Test and State of Origin level in the left centre role.

"I've got the best seat in the house watching him do his thing on the edge there," Tatola said.

"It's awesome when he gets his hands on the ball. We're just looking forward to having him back this week."

Arrow said diminutive 21-year-old Gray deserved to have a spot in the Rabbitohs' best 17 even when Souths were back at full strength.

"He's been pretty tremendous. We went to some schools yesterday and he was telling all the kids he's the current Dally M leader," Arrow said.

"They had no idea what he was talking about but we did. It's good to see him growing in confidence as a player.

"I'm sure Wayne would find a spot for him no matter what."