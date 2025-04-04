The first victim of the NRL's high tackle crackdown has avoided suspension, with the match review committee deeming Hudson Young's shot not worthy of a ban.

Young was controversially sin-binned in Canberra's last-gasp win over Cronulla on Thursday night, days after an NRL memo to clubs warning of harsher punishments.

Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said afterwards he did not understand the crackdown, while Young claimed there was no intent in the hit.

And on Friday, he won the support of the match review committee.

Young was handed a grade-one charge for the tackle and given an $1800 fine, with the committee judging it on the same level as shots from Seb Kris and Billy Burns.

Traditionally sin-binned players receive grade-two charges from the NRL and a ban, while a send off often results in a grade-three charge and longer suspension.

Hudson Young of the Raiders is sent to the sin-bin and placed on report by referee Todd Smith. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

Young admitted afterwards that he was surprised when referee Todd Smith called him over for what seemed an innocuous challenge.

"I didn't think anything of it when I made the tackle, I don't think McInnes did either," he said.

"I think you can tell which ones are forceful and which ones aren't," Young said.

"I had no intent in my tackle and Cameron's not the biggest guy, but I've obviously just got to lower my contacts."

McInnes was allowed to remain on the field, spared having to undergo a head injury assessment.

Young's high tackle was one of four penalised during the game but the only one that resulted in a sin-binning.

Asked if he understood what constituted a sin bin under the new edict, Canberra coach Ricky Stuart had a one-word answer: "nup".

Stuart also questioned why his team was again on the wrong end of the penalty and set-restart count, and claimed he was still confused over the NRL's obstruction rulings.

But the Raiders coach found plenty of words of praise for Young, who scored two tries in the win and played a key role in Sebastian Kris's thrilling 79th-minute winner.

"It's the best start to a season Hudson's had since I've coached him," Stuart gushed.

"And his off-field manner, his leadership is very authentic. He loves rugby league, he loves the Raiders.

"He's a guy who could one day take over from Taps (Joe Tapine) as captain if he's around that long. He's wonderful for Taps as a leader."

Young, who has played his whole career with Canberra since debuting with them in 2019, welcomed the prospect of captaining the club one day.

"It's obviously a goal of mine," he said.

"I love the club so much and all the boys here and Canberra as a place.

"But Joe's doing a tremendous job and I'm just happy to lead behind him."