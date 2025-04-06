Open Extended Reactions

Des Hasler's frustrations have been compounded with Gold Coast captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui facing a ban for his high tackle in the Titans' heavy loss to the Dolphins.

Fa'asuamaleaui was one of three players handed suspensions by the match review committee on Sunday morning after a wild Saturday night of sin-bins in the NRL.

Brisbane second-rower Brendan Piakura is facing a two-game ban for his high tackle on Terrell May, which would go to three matches if he fights it and loses.

The Dolphins' Ray Stone got a one-game ban for a high tackle on Beau Fermor, which would double to two matches if he unsuccessfully challenges.

But it is Queensland State of Origin forward Fa'asuamaleaui's high-tackle charge and one-game ban, which would also go to two games if contested unsuccessfully, that will attract most attention.

The in-form Gold Coast middle was sin-binned for a high tackle on Felise Kaufusi in the second minute of Saturday's 36-10 loss, before Hasler made his frustration clear post-match.

Tino Fa’asuamaleaui is in trouble for a high tackle, not this, his usual forearm to the jaw of a defender. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Unhappy with the NRL's crackdown on head contact, the veteran coach was unimpressed with Fa'asuamaleaui's sin-binning and another high-tackle call against Fermor.

"People pay good money to come and see a game of footy," Hasler said in Saturday night's press conference.

"With the playing at the head, I think it just interferes a bit with the integrity of what the game is about.

"Where is the intention? It's just another spoiling part of the game. It's not quite as bad as Magic Round two years ago, but I find it's disappointing.

"It's an area that they have to look at with the intention. In six weeks when another competition starts with State of Origin, there are going to be people in the sin-bin."

"It's spoiling the game for fans. At the end of the day it is the fans who turn up and pay their money to watch a game of football.

"And I don't think they're getting a fair deal at the moment."

The league's crackdown dominated Hasler's four-minute press conference, which began with an address on the matter before any questions were asked.

But the Titans mentor said his comments were "in no way a whinge", and he did not expect to be fined by the NRL.

Instead, he believed the NRL needed to look at the application of the sin-bin after seven players were sent to it over the first six games of the weekend.

"I haven't been critical of anyone, I haven't been critical of the referees, so I don't expect a $25,000 fine either," Hasler said.

"It's something they are just going to say, they have to lower their target. It's not as simple as lowering your target."

Four other players are facing fines out of Saturday's matches for less serious indiscretions, including Brisbane's Kotoni Staggs for tripping.