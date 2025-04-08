Open Extended Reactions

The NRL season continues to drive tippers to despair with first-time victories to the Dolphins and Eels last week added to the Panthers losing yet again. This week doesn't appear to be any easier with several games capable of going either way. How do you split the Dragons and Titans, the Sharks and Sea Eagles, or the Rabbitohs and Cowboys, not to mention the Knights and Tigers?

Good luck with your tips.

Thursday, April 10

Suncorp Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)

Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jake Averillo 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Jack Bostock 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Daniel Saifiti 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Felise Kaufusi 11. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 12. Tom Gilbert 13. Max Plath Bench: 14. Kurt Donoghoe 15. Mark Nicholls 16. Connelly Lemuelu 17. Josh Kerr Reserves: 18. Sean O'Sullivan 19. Kenny Bromwich 20. Oryn Keeley 21. Max Feagai 22. Junior Tupou

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Paul Alamoti 3. Izack Tago 4. Thomas Jenkins 5. Casey McLean 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Luke Sommerton 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Brad Schneider 15. Isaiah Papali'i 16. Liam Henry 17. Luke Garner Reserves: 18. Daine Laurie 19. Matt Eisenhuth 20. Trent Toelau 21. Mavrik Geyer 22. Jesse McLean

Referee: Grant Atkins Touchies: Kasey Badger, Nick Pelgrave Bunker: Adam Gee

Prediction: The Dolphins enjoyed their first victory of the season upsetting the Titans on the Gold Coast last week, while the Panthers continued their horror run losing to the Cowboys. How many times are we willing to get the Panthers wrong this season before we admit that it is all over and they are not the reliable team they used to be? Surely they bounce back to win this game, surely?

Tip: Panthers by 6

PointsBet odds: Dolphins $3 (+7.5 $1.90) Panthers $1.40 (-7.5 $1.90)

Friday, April 11

WIN Stadium, 6pm (AEST)

Dragons: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Tyrell Sloan 3. Moses Suli 4. Valentine Holmes 5. Christian Tuipulotu 6. Kyle Flanagan 7. Lachlan Ilias 8. Toby Couchman 9. Damien Cook 10. David Klemmer 11. Luciano Leilua 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Jack de Belin Bench: 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Blake Lawrie 16. Hamish Stewart 17. Dylan Egan Reserves: 18. Mathew Feagai 19. Raymond Faitala-Mariner 20. Sione Finau 21. Lyhkan King-Togia 22. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga

Titans: 1. Jaylan De Groot 2. Tony Francis 3. Brian Kelly 4. Phillip Sami 5. Jojo Fifita 6. AJ Brimson 7. Jayden Campbell 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Sam Verrills 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 11. Klese Haas 12. Beau Fermor 13. Chris Randall Bench: 14. Arama Hau 15. David Fifita 16. Jaimin Jolliffe 17. Brock Gray Reserves: 18. Tom Weaver 19. Jacob Alick-Wiencke 20. Sean Mullany 21. Tukimihia Simpkins 22. Allan Fitzgibbon

Referee: Chris Butler Touchies: Daniel Luttringer, David Munro Bunker: Liam Kennedy

Prediction: The Dragons were leading comfortably last week against the Eels, before suffering a second-half collapse, while the Titans were never in the game against the Dolphins. After the embarrassment of losing to first-time winners, both teams will be very keen to bounce back here. It really could go either way, so inconsistent are both sides, but I think the Dragons might have a slight advantage in Wollongong.

Tip: Dragons by 10

PointsBet odds: Dragons $1.57 (-4.5 $1.90) Titans $2.40 (+4.5 $1.90)

Suncorp Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Selwyn Cobbo 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Jesse Arthars 6. Ben Hunt 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Patrick Carrigan 9. Cory Paix 10. Payne Haas 11. Jack Gosiewski 12. Jaiyden Hunt 13. Kobe Hetherington Bench: 14. Billy Walters 15. Corey Jensen 16. Xavier Willison 17. Martin Taupau Reserves: 18. Tyson Smoothy 19. Deine Mariner 20. Jock Madden 21. Benjamin Te Kura 22. Blake Mozer

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Billy Smith 4. Robert Toia 5. Dominic Young 6. Sandon Smith 7. Hugo Savala 8. Nat Butcher 9. Connor Watson 10. Naufahu Whyte 11. Angus Crichton 12. Siua Wong 13. Victor Radley Bench: 14. Zach Dockar-Clay 15. Salesi Foketi 16. Blake Steep 17. Spencer Leniu Reserves: 18. Mark Nawaqanitawase 19. Taylor Losalu 20. Ethan King 21. Chad Townsend 22. Makahesi Makatoa

Referee: Peter Gough Touchies: Michael Wise, Phil Henderson Bunker: Ashley Klein

Prediction: The Broncos struggled against the Tigers in the first half, before running away with it in the second. The Roosters just couldn't put away a wounded Rabbitohs team. The Roosters are due for a much better performance, but their confidence is at real low point, while the Broncos are flying and should win this.

Tip: Broncos by 12

PointsBet odds: Broncos $1.17 (-14.5 $1.90) Roosters $5 (+14.5 $1.90)

Saturday, April 12

Optus Stadium, Perth, 3pm (AEST)

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Samuel Stonestreet 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Mawene Hiroti 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Oregon Kaufusi 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes Bench: 14. Daniel Atkinson 15. Siosifa Talakai 16. Toby Rudolf 17. Thomas Hazelton Reserves: 18. Tuku Hau Tapuha 19. Billy Burns 20. Hohepa Puru 21. Jayden Berrell 22. Jesse Colquhoun

Sea Eagles: 1. Lehi Hopoate 2. Jason Saab 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Reuben Garrick 5. Clayton Faulalo 6. Luke Brooks 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Josh Aloiai 9. Jazz Tevaga 10. Siosiua Taukeiaho 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jake Trbojevic Bench: 14. Jake Simpkin 15. Nathan Brown 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Toafofoa Sipley Reserves: 18. Tommy Talau 19. Aaron Schoupp 20. Jakob Arthur 21. Lachlan Croker 22. Michael Chee Kam

Referee: Adam Gee Touchies: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski, Kieren Irons Bunker: Ashley Klein

Prediction: The Sharks really should have beaten the Raiders last week, but just couldn't put them away, while the Sea Eagles were blown away by the Storm at Brookvale. This game is part of a Perth double-header, and both sides will be keen to get their season back on the rails. This could go either way, Manly are still missing Tom Trbojevic, but the Sharks are anything but convincing.

Tip: Sea Eagles by 6

PointsBet odds: Sharks $1.50 (-5.5 $1.80) Sea Eagles $2.60 (+5.5 $2)