The NRL season continues to drive tippers to despair with first-time victories to the Dolphins and Eels last week added to the Panthers losing yet again. This week doesn't appear to be any easier with several games capable of going either way. How do you split the Dragons and Titans, the Sharks and Sea Eagles, or the Rabbitohs and Cowboys, not to mention the Knights and Tigers?
Good luck with your tips.
Thursday, April 10
Dolphins vs. Penrith Panthers
Suncorp Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)
Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jake Averillo 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Jack Bostock 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Daniel Saifiti 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Felise Kaufusi 11. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 12. Tom Gilbert 13. Max Plath Bench: 14. Kurt Donoghoe 15. Mark Nicholls 16. Connelly Lemuelu 17. Josh Kerr Reserves: 18. Sean O'Sullivan 19. Kenny Bromwich 20. Oryn Keeley 21. Max Feagai 22. Junior Tupou
- Enter your NRL Tipping Competition tips today with footytips.com.au
Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Paul Alamoti 3. Izack Tago 4. Thomas Jenkins 5. Casey McLean 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Luke Sommerton 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Brad Schneider 15. Isaiah Papali'i 16. Liam Henry 17. Luke Garner Reserves: 18. Daine Laurie 19. Matt Eisenhuth 20. Trent Toelau 21. Mavrik Geyer 22. Jesse McLean
Officials
Referee: Grant Atkins Touchies: Kasey Badger, Nick Pelgrave Bunker: Adam Gee
Prediction: The Dolphins enjoyed their first victory of the season upsetting the Titans on the Gold Coast last week, while the Panthers continued their horror run losing to the Cowboys. How many times are we willing to get the Panthers wrong this season before we admit that it is all over and they are not the reliable team they used to be? Surely they bounce back to win this game, surely?
Tip: Panthers by 6
PointsBet odds: Dolphins $3 (+7.5 $1.90) Panthers $1.40 (-7.5 $1.90)
Friday, April 11
St George Illawarra Dragons vs. Gold Coast Titans
WIN Stadium, 6pm (AEST)
Dragons: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Tyrell Sloan 3. Moses Suli 4. Valentine Holmes 5. Christian Tuipulotu 6. Kyle Flanagan 7. Lachlan Ilias 8. Toby Couchman 9. Damien Cook 10. David Klemmer 11. Luciano Leilua 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Jack de Belin Bench: 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Blake Lawrie 16. Hamish Stewart 17. Dylan Egan Reserves: 18. Mathew Feagai 19. Raymond Faitala-Mariner 20. Sione Finau 21. Lyhkan King-Togia 22. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga
Titans: 1. Jaylan De Groot 2. Tony Francis 3. Brian Kelly 4. Phillip Sami 5. Jojo Fifita 6. AJ Brimson 7. Jayden Campbell 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Sam Verrills 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 11. Klese Haas 12. Beau Fermor 13. Chris Randall Bench: 14. Arama Hau 15. David Fifita 16. Jaimin Jolliffe 17. Brock Gray Reserves: 18. Tom Weaver 19. Jacob Alick-Wiencke 20. Sean Mullany 21. Tukimihia Simpkins 22. Allan Fitzgibbon
Officials
Referee: Chris Butler Touchies: Daniel Luttringer, David Munro Bunker: Liam Kennedy
Prediction: The Dragons were leading comfortably last week against the Eels, before suffering a second-half collapse, while the Titans were never in the game against the Dolphins. After the embarrassment of losing to first-time winners, both teams will be very keen to bounce back here. It really could go either way, so inconsistent are both sides, but I think the Dragons might have a slight advantage in Wollongong.
Tip: Dragons by 10
PointsBet odds: Dragons $1.57 (-4.5 $1.90) Titans $2.40 (+4.5 $1.90)
Brisbane Broncos vs. Sydney Roosters
Suncorp Stadium, 8pm (AEST)
Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Selwyn Cobbo 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Jesse Arthars 6. Ben Hunt 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Patrick Carrigan 9. Cory Paix 10. Payne Haas 11. Jack Gosiewski 12. Jaiyden Hunt 13. Kobe Hetherington Bench: 14. Billy Walters 15. Corey Jensen 16. Xavier Willison 17. Martin Taupau Reserves: 18. Tyson Smoothy 19. Deine Mariner 20. Jock Madden 21. Benjamin Te Kura 22. Blake Mozer
Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Billy Smith 4. Robert Toia 5. Dominic Young 6. Sandon Smith 7. Hugo Savala 8. Nat Butcher 9. Connor Watson 10. Naufahu Whyte 11. Angus Crichton 12. Siua Wong 13. Victor Radley Bench: 14. Zach Dockar-Clay 15. Salesi Foketi 16. Blake Steep 17. Spencer Leniu Reserves: 18. Mark Nawaqanitawase 19. Taylor Losalu 20. Ethan King 21. Chad Townsend 22. Makahesi Makatoa
Officials
Referee: Peter Gough Touchies: Michael Wise, Phil Henderson Bunker: Ashley Klein
Prediction: The Broncos struggled against the Tigers in the first half, before running away with it in the second. The Roosters just couldn't put away a wounded Rabbitohs team. The Roosters are due for a much better performance, but their confidence is at real low point, while the Broncos are flying and should win this.
Tip: Broncos by 12
PointsBet odds: Broncos $1.17 (-14.5 $1.90) Roosters $5 (+14.5 $1.90)
Saturday, April 12
Cronulla Sutherland Sharks vs. Manly Sea Eagles
Optus Stadium, Perth, 3pm (AEST)
Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Samuel Stonestreet 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Mawene Hiroti 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Oregon Kaufusi 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes Bench: 14. Daniel Atkinson 15. Siosifa Talakai 16. Toby Rudolf 17. Thomas Hazelton Reserves: 18. Tuku Hau Tapuha 19. Billy Burns 20. Hohepa Puru 21. Jayden Berrell 22. Jesse Colquhoun
Sea Eagles: 1. Lehi Hopoate 2. Jason Saab 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Reuben Garrick 5. Clayton Faulalo 6. Luke Brooks 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Josh Aloiai 9. Jazz Tevaga 10. Siosiua Taukeiaho 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jake Trbojevic Bench: 14. Jake Simpkin 15. Nathan Brown 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Toafofoa Sipley Reserves: 18. Tommy Talau 19. Aaron Schoupp 20. Jakob Arthur 21. Lachlan Croker 22. Michael Chee Kam
Officials
Referee: Adam Gee Touchies: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski, Kieren Irons Bunker: Ashley Klein
Prediction: The Sharks really should have beaten the Raiders last week, but just couldn't put them away, while the Sea Eagles were blown away by the Storm at Brookvale. This game is part of a Perth double-header, and both sides will be keen to get their season back on the rails. This could go either way, Manly are still missing Tom Trbojevic, but the Sharks are anything but convincing.
Tip: Sea Eagles by 6
PointsBet odds: Sharks $1.50 (-5.5 $1.80) Sea Eagles $2.60 (+5.5 $2)
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. North Queensland Cowboys
Optus Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)
Rabbitohs: 1. Jye Gray 2. Alex Johnston 3. Euan Aitken 4. Jack Wighton 5. Isaiah Tass 6. Latrell Mitchell 7. Jayden Sullivan 8. Sean Keppie 9. Peter Mamouzelos 10. Tevita Tatola 11. Keaon Koloamatangi 12. Jai Arrow 13. Lachlan Hubner Bench: 14. Liam Le Blanc 15. Siliva Havili 16. Tallis Duncan 17. Davvy Moale Reserves: 18. Thomas Fletcher 19. Salesi Ataata 20. Fletcher Myers 21. Haizyn Mellars 22. Nazareth Taua
Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Robert Derby 3. Jaxon Purdue 4. Viliami Vailea 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Tom Dearden 7. Jake Clifford 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Jason Taumalolo 11. John Bateman 12. Kai O'Donnell 13. Reuben Cotter Bench: 14. Sam McIntyre 15. Jeremiah Nanai 16. Griffin Neame 17. Coen Hess Reserves: 18. Harrison Edwards 19. Zac Laybutt 20. Thomas Duffy 21. Karl Lawton 22. Thomas Mikaele
Officials
Referee: Todd Smith Touchies: Jarrod Cole, Tyson Brough Bunker: Matt Noyen
Prediction: The Rabbitohs put up a gallant performance last week to beat the Roosters, despite losing several key players during the game. The Cowboys continued their upward trajectory with an impressive victory over the Panthers. The Cowboys look to have turned a corner, after a sluggish start to the season, but I think Latrell Mitchell at five-eighth will bring a spark to the Bunnies which will be hard to beat.
Tip: Rabbitohs by 8
PointsBet odds: Rabbitohs $2.05 (+1.5 $1.95) Cowboys $1.77 (-1.5 $1.85)
Parramatta Eels vs. Canberra Raiders
TIO Stadium, Darwin, 7:35pm (AEST)
Eels: 1. Isaiah Iongi 2. Josh Addo-Carr 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Sean Russell 5. Zac Lomax 6. Dylan Brown 7. Dean Hawkins 8. Joe Ofahengaue 9. Ryley Smith 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Kitione Kautoga 13. J'maine Hopgood Bench: 14. Dylan Walker 15. Luca Moretti 16. Charlie Guymer 17. Sam Tuivaiti Reserves: 18. Joash Papali'i 19. Dan Keir 20. Bailey Simonsson 21. Ronald Volkman 22. Ryan Matterson
Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Savelio Tamale 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Sebastian Kris 5. Xavier Savage 6. Ethan Strange 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Josh Papali'i 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Matt Nicholson 13. Corey Horsburgh Bench: 14. Owen Pattie 15. Simi Sasagi 16. Morgan Smithies 17. Ata Mariota Reserves: 18. Trey Mooney 19. Jed Stuart 20. Adam Cook 21. Pasami Saulo 22. Danny Levi
Officials
Referee: Wyatt Raymond Touchies: Drew Oultram, Belinda Sharpe Bunker: Grant Atkins
Prediction: The Eels cracked their first victory of the year with a storming finish against the Dragons last week, while the Raiders scored late to pip the Sharks. Eels fans will hope last week signalled a turnaround in fortunes for the rebuilding club, but Ricky Stuart has something special brewing at the Raiders and should win this in the Darwin humidity.
Tip: Raiders by 16
PointsBet odds: Eels $2.60 (+5.5 $1.95) Raiders $1.50 (-5.5 $1.85)
Sunday, April 13
Melbourne Storm vs. New Zealand Warriors
AAMI Park, 2pm (AEST)
Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. Grant Anderson 3. Jack Howarth 4. Moses Leo 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Shawn Blore 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Trent Loiero Bench: 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Alec MacDonald 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Bronson Garlick Reserves: 18. Joe Chan 19. Lazarus Vaalepu 20. Kane Bradley 21. Sualauvi Faalogo 22. Keagan Russell-Smith
Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Taine Tuaupiki 3. Rocco Berry 4. Ali Leiataua 5. Adam Pompey 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Luke Metcalf 8. James Fisher-Harris 9. Wayde Egan 10. Mitchell Barnett 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Marata Niukore 13. Erin Clark Bench: 14. Bunty Afoa 15. Jackson Ford 16. Demitric Vaimauga 17. Leka Halasima Reserves: 18. Tanah Boyd 20. Jacob Laban 21. Samuel Healey 22. Te Maire Martin 23. Edward Kosi
Officials
Referee: Ashley Klein Touchies: Jon Stone, David Munro Bunker: Liam Kennedy
Prediction: The Storm were back to their brutal best last week against the Sea Eagles, while the Warriors enjoyed the bye after beating the Tigers the week prior. The Storm historically have the Warriors covered in these always torrid clashes. At home and with their form from last week, the Storm should win this one.
Tip: Storm by 16
PointsBet odds: Storm $1.17 (-15.5 $1.80) Warriors $5 (+15.5 $2)
Newcastle Knights vs. Wests Tigers
McDonald Jones Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)
Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Kyle McCarthy 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Fletcher Sharpe 7. Phoenix Crossland 8. Brodie Jones 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Leo Thompson 11. Thomas Cant 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Tyson Frizell Bench: 14. Matthew Arthur 15. Tyrone Thompson 16. Jermaine McEwen 17. Mathew Croker Reserves: 18. Paul Bryan 19. Jackson Hastings 20. Riley Jones 21. Francis Manuleleua
Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Adam Doueihi 4. Starford To'a 5. Jeral Skelton 6. Lachlan Galvin 7. Jarome Luai 8. Terrell May 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Fonua Pole 11. Samuela Fainu 12. Alex Seyfarth 13. Alex Twal Bench: 14. Tallyn Da Silva 15. Royce Hunt 16. Jack Bird 17. Sione Fainu Reserves: 18. Tony Sukkar 19. Heath Mason 20. Luke Laulilii 21. Brent Naden 22. Kit Laulilii
Officials
Referee: Gerard Sutton Touchies: Matt Noyen, Chris Sutton Bunker: Grant Atkins
Prediction: The Knights failed to trouble the scoreboard last week against the Bulldogs, while the Tigers put up a surprisingly good effort against the Broncos without Jarome Luai. He returns this week to lead them against the Knights, who are always tough to beat at home. My head is telling me Knights, but the gut feeling is that the Tigers could upset them here.
Tip: Tigers by 8
PointsBet odds: Knights $1.70 (-2.5 $1.90) Tigers $2.15 (+2.5 $1.90)
BYE: Bulldogs
All odds correct at time of publication. Check pointsbet.com.au for the latest.