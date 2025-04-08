Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NRL season is set to once again be challenging for tippers. There has been some key player movements during the offseason as clubs look to turn their fortunes around or maintain their dominance. Tipping eight winners each weekend is going to be near impossible, so each week we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.

The sure thing

Parramatta Eels vs. Canberra Raiders, TIO Stadium, Saturday April 12, 7:35pm (AEST)

The Eels managed their first victory of the year last week, running down the Dragons, after trailling 20-8. The Raiders had a miracle victory of their own, scoring the winning try against the Sharks in the dying minutes of the game.

The Eels will take much confidence from that win as they head to the steamy climate of Darwin for this clash. However, it is yet to be seen whether a lack of confidence was their biggest issue.

Coach Ricky Stuart has the Raiders building nicely this season. They have dropped games to the Sea Eagles and Cowboys, but looked really good against the Warriors, Broncos and Sharks.

It has been a tough round to pick a sure thing. The Broncos over the Roosters could be another candidate, but you never know when the Chooks are going to pull a big performance out of the bag.

Round 6 sure thing: Raiders

Morgan Smithies of the Raiders in action. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

The toss of the coin

Cronulla Sutherland Sharks vs. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, Optus Stadium, Saturday April 12, 3pm (AEST)

The Sharks and Sea Eagles take the battle of the beaches to the golden west, where they have some fair beaches of their own. The Sharks should have beaten the Raiders last week and all but managed to limp across the line, until some last minute magic from the Green Machine. The Sea Eagles were unceremoniously spanked by the Storm.

This game is one of the toughest of the season to pick. I'm not even sure it will be close, with either one of these teams capable of a big win, but which one?

The Sea Eagles will be without Tom Trbojevic while Lehi Hopoate had a very quiet game in his absence last week, but they have some big men who are very hard to stop on the edges and the Sharks have some issues there. Daly Cherry-Evans would not have been happy with the team's efforts last week and they will be sure to improve.

Let's not forget the knock on the Sharks that they struggle against the top-notch teams. We have yet to see much evidence against that.

Toss of the coin game winner: Sea Eagles

The roughie

Newcastle Knights vs. Wests Tigers, McDonald Jones Stadium, Sunday April 13, 4:05pm (AEST)

The Knights are obviously tougher to beat at home, but they really struggled last week against the Bulldogs, failing to score a point. It has been a problem all year, with the Knights only scoring 42 points from their four games, equating to the lowest average score in the competition of 10.5 a game.

The Tigers weren't expected to beat the Broncos last week with Jarome Luai out suspended, but they really put up an impressive fight, until running out of steam in the second half. Luai returns this week and the Tigers will be out to prove that they deserve a Top 8 spot, certainly more than the Knights do.

It is a game the Knights should win, but their defence will have to be at its very best, because the Tigers have plenty of points in them, averaging 23.6 per game, while the Knights clearly don't.

Round 6 roughie: Tigers

Click here for a full guide to Round 6 of the 2025 NRL season