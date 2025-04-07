Open Extended Reactions

South Sydney have copped another blow with Lewis Dodd facing a ban that will rule out the big-money English import from entering the Rabbitohs' injury-plagued halves.

On the same day the Rabbitohs confirmed halves Cody Walker and Jamie Humphreys would miss up to three and five weeks respectively, Dodd also found trouble.

Editor's Picks NRL Snakes and Ladders: Roosters hit rock bottom Darren Arthur

The Englishman has been hit with a one-game ban for a crusher tackle while playing NSW Cup on Sunday, that would double to two games if he fights it and loses.

The NRL have confirmed to AAP that NSW Rugby League bans also carry into first grade, meaning Dodd cannot come into the Souths side to face North Queensland in Perth.

It is the second time Dodd has missed a chance to debut through suspension, after also copping a ban out of pre-season trials.

Lewis Dodd warms up during a South Sydney Rabbitohs training session. Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

That suspension allowed Jamie Humphreys to start round one in the No.7 jersey, before the rookie playmaker impressed and kept Dodd stuck in reserve grade.

Latrell Mitchell is now option to move to five-eighth alongside Jayden Sullivan, with Jack Wighton another candidate.

South Sydney suffered another injury blow on Monday, with Mikaele Ravalawa set to miss eight weeks with a hamstring injury, like Cody Walker and Humphreys.

It came as Rabbitohs forward Keaon Kolomatangi said the Souths side of 2024 would have crumbled under their sizeable injury toll.

"It obviously sucks that certain players aren't playing, especially high-calibre players," back-rower Koloamatangi said.

"But it makes you want to dig a little bit deeper to win a game.

"When you win the games without your star players, it means a little bit more. Hopefully we get another win this week."

South Sydney, enjoying a 4-1 start in Wayne Bennett's second coming, finished Friday's win over the Sydney Roosters with just 14 fit players, snatching victory away from their bitter rivals in the final 20 minutes.

The good feeling around the club is in stark contrast to 12 months ago, when coach Jason Demetriou was sacked after a 1-6 start and the Rabbitohs went within a whisker of the wooden spoon.

"I think it (2024) played a massive role coming into this year," Koloamatangi said.

"Last year we were pretty down on ourselves and had a terrible year, obviously.

"Pretty much the same stuff has happened with all the injuries, but we won't make excuses now because everyone in our top 30 is NRL calibre.

"If your name gets called you're expected to play a role, that's what Wayne drives - to get the best out of yourself."

Captain Cameron Murray remains out for the season, while Australian Test centre Campbell Graham is likely to mark his comeback against Canterbury on the Easter weekend.

Mitchell returned last week to spark their win over the Tricolours, while winger Alex Johnston and off-season recruit Euan Aitken - a centre or edge forward option - are a chance to come in for the WA trip.

Where Mitchell plays will be a matter of intrigue given Jye Gray's hot form at fullback.

Mitchell was named to return last week at centre but quickly shifted to five-eighth when Walker failed to return in the second half.