NRL Snakes and Ladders: Warriors slide, Cowboys rise

We have something new for the 2025 NRL season. With last season's final table acting as a starting order, each week we will move teams up, down or nowhere at all, depending on their performances on the weekend.

This week, the Roosters redeemed themselves, the Panthers continued their race to the bottom of the board, while the Cowboys, Sharks and Raiders all found healthy ladders to head up the board. The Bulldogs retain top spot courtesy of the bye, but the Storm are well and truly knocking at the door with another big win.

The results won't match the 2025 NRL competition ladder, but will give an alternative indication of how well each team is traveling.

Last year's finishing order: 1. Storm, 2. Panthers, 3. Roosters, 4. Sharks, 5. Cowboys, 6. Bulldogs, 7. Sea Eagles, 8. Knight, 9. Raiders, 10. Dolphins, 11. Dragons, 12. Broncos, 13. Warriors, 14. Titans, 15. Eels, 16. Rabbitohs, 17. Tigers

1. Bulldogs - bye - steady

2. Storm - steady

The Storm has had the wood over the Warriors for some time and on a warm afternoon in Melbourne, they were quick to show that nothing had changed. The up-tempo pace of the Storm gameplay simply blew the Warriors away from the opening try to Xavier Coates after just two minutes. At 18-0 with 16 minutes remaining in the first half, Trent Loiero scored a try through a gap in the middle of the Warriors' defence that you could have driven a tram through -- sideways! It was an ugly first half for the visitors, with the Storm crossing for six tries. With the threat of a cricket score, the Storm instead coasted after the break, only adding one more try. Coach Craig Bellamy didn't look all that impressed with losing the second half.

Trent Loiero of the Storm celebrates after scoring a try. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

3. Raiders - ladder up 2

In steamy Darwin the Raiders took on the Eels and spent the first half wearing their opponents down. With a near perfect completion rate in the first half and with Hudson Young and Seb Kris leading the way on the left edge, the Green Machine chewed the Eels up and eventually ran up a half century. Coach Ricky Stuart revealed they had learned some important lessons from a loss to the Cowboys in similarly sticky conditions.

4. Sharks - ladder up 4

Cronulla took on the Sea Eagles in Perth with both teams keen to nail down a more consistent performance. The first half was a real arm wrestle with scrambling defence shutting down any and all attacking raids. It wasn't until the 34th minute of the game that the deadlock was broken with Samuel Stonestreet bagging a double in the corner before the break for a 8-0 Sharks lead. Cronulla's defence responded well all afternoon to Manly's efforts to go around it, they numbered up and hit with purpose. In attack Braydon Trindall caused the Sea Eagles plenty of headaches and William Kennedy carved up the defence, particularly after the break.

5. Broncos - snake down 2

Behind early to the Roosters and seemingly rattled by an enthusiastic defence, the Broncos bided their time before scoring back-to-back tries to take a first-half lead. The first was through a Selwyn Cobbo intercept, while the second came thanks to some slight of hand from Adam Reynolds, who continued his sparkling form. Down to 12 men they allowed the Roosters to regain the lead before dominating the second-half territory battle. But they just could not put the Roosters away, who were hungrier for the points and continually frustrated the Broncos' attack.

6. Cowboys - ladder up 3

The Cowboys faced the Rabbitohs in Perth, looking to continue their improved form. After conceding the first try of the game, they took a 6-4 halftime lead thanks to a Murray Taulagi try five minutes before the break. After the Rabbitohs scored the first try of the second half, centre Jack Wighton was penalised and put on report for a hip drop tackle on Scott Drinkwater. The Cowboys crossed almost immediately through Sam McIntyre to level the scores at 10-10. Six minutes later Jaxon Purdue scored the first of his two tries as the Cowboys skipped away. The Cowboys defence stepped up to stifle the Rabbitohs.

The victory gives Todd Payten's side three straight wins heading into a bye round after starting 2025 with three consecutive defeats. Paul Kane/Getty Images

7. Tigers - ladder up 3

The Tigers travelled to Newcastle to take on the Knights with Jarome Luai returning from his one-game suspension. They managed to work the Knights over up the middle before spreading the ball wide, where their outside backs enjoyed some sloppy defence. Starford To'a crossed for the Tigers' second try in the 27th minute after brushing through Origin centre Bradman Best, with a hint of deception and flash of acceleration. Adam Doueihi had a tough day with the boot, but most pleasing for coach Benji Marshall would have been the Tigers' resolute defence, which failed to crack until the 79th minute of the game.

8. Dragons - ladder up 3

In Wollongong and decked out in Steelers red, the Dragons were determined to erase the memory of their loss to the Eels a week earlier. They set about dismantling the Titans' defence and once they found the cracks on the edges, centre Valentine Holmes led the charge. The Dragons ran in four tries in an 11-minute period which straddled the halftime break to take the game away from the visitors.