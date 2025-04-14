Open Extended Reactions

Wests Tigers have announced that they have lost the battle to retain five-eighth Lachlan Galvin beyond his current contract, which expires at the end of 2026.

Following a successful trip to Newcastle where the Tigers defeated the Knights to move to seventh position on the NRL ladder, the club released an emotional statement about their efforts to retain the future superstar.

"Despite the club having the largest contract offer for a junior in the history of the club on the table, Lachlan and his management have decided his future lies elsewhere and were not willing to review the offer," the statement read.

Lachlan Galvin has decided to leave the Tigers at the end of 2026. Matt King/Getty Images

"It should be noted that the club has NO intention of releasing Lachlan from his contract, and he has not requested this.

"The club is disappointed, but we move on."

The news looms as a crushing blow for a Tigers side finally appearing to find its feet after three consecutive seasons finishing on the bottom of the ladder.

After years struggling for direction from their halves, the Tigers have forged an impressive 3-3 start to the year thanks in no small part to Galvin's chemistry with new halfback Jarome Luai.

Parramatta are expected to be interested in the teen sensation given they will lose five-eighth Dylan Brown to Newcastle for 2026.

Manly, Canberra and Penrith are among NRL clubs facing uncertainty around the long-term future of their halves combinations.