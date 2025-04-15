Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NRL season is set to once again be challenging for tippers. There has been some key player movements during the offseason as clubs look to turn their fortunes around or maintain their dominance. Tipping eight winners each weekend is going to be near impossible, so each week we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.

The sure thing

Newcastle Knights vs. Cronulla Sutherland Sharks, McDonald Jones Stadium, Sunday April 20, 4:05pm (AEST)

The Knights continued their miserable season last week against the Tigers. There is something awry at the club, they just can't put together a decent attacking raid. With Kalyn Ponga up the back and Origin centres Dane Gagai and Bradman Best lurking on the edges, there should be plenty of points out there. It simply must come down to the halves, with the Knights having plenty of them, but none who stand out as a pair of game winners.

The Sharks are not the most reliable of teams to pick as a sure thing, but they showed last week against the Sea Eagles that when they cut down on their error rate, they have some devastating runners both up the middle and out wide. They really need to work on their consistency and this week against the Knights is a game that a team with Top 4 aspirations simply must win.

Round 7 sure thing: Sharks

Will Kennedy scores a try for the Sharks. Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

The toss of the coin

Sydney Roosters vs. Penrith Panthers, Allianz Stadium, Saturday April 19, 7:35pm (AEST)

The Roosters were very impressive last week as they fought hard to regain some club pride in a big upset victory over the Broncos in Brisbane. They return home for this clash with the reigning premiers, who have some real issues at the moment.

You can bet your house on the fact that as soon as you write off the champions they will start a run of form that will have everyone talking about their chances of winning a fifth in a row. Still, I'm not here to avoid tempting fate, I'm here to make bold, if incorrect, predictions. I believe the Panthers are shot ducks and will limp home, missing the finals for the first time in anyone's recent memory.

Having safely written the Panthers off, I am here to say that this game is a real toss of the coin game. Surely the Panthers have to be close to winning their second game of the season. I said the very same thing last week and was wrong, so I'm jumping off them this week. Are you brave enough to do the same?

Toss of the coin game winner: Roosters

The roughie

New Zealand Warriors vs. Brisbane Broncos, GIO Media Stadium, Saturday April 19, 5:30pm (AEST)

The Warriors were absolutely embarrassed by the Storm last week. They aren't the first club to suffer that fate, and they won't be the last. In the second half, they showed a bit of fight scoring three tries to one. They head home with their tails between their legs looking to make it up to their dedicated fans, who will no doubt fill the stadium for this big clash with the Broncos.

Brisbane will be disappointed with their loss to the Roosters last week and will be very keen to bounce back in this one. They showed that they are vulnerable when heavily harassed by a quick-moving defence. The Warriors, when fully switched on, are a team that can cause problems with their heavy hitting defensive line. They will have to be at their absolute best, but the Warriors are capable of pulling off an upset when you least expect it.

Round 7 roughie: Warriors

